The number of COVID-19 cases requiring hospital care remains low and health care facilities are softening mask requirements.
Early signs that the pandemic is drawing its final breaths?
Don’t bet the family car on it.
“Although the COVID threat is reduced right now in our communities, the threat is definitely not over,” cautions Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District, which includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
Figures available on April 20, the most recent available through Southeast Georgia Health System, show 14 people testing positive for COVID in the tri-county area. Glynn had the most at 10, followed by Camden at four. McIntosh County had none.
The hospital in Brunswick reported having three COVID patients at the time. At the St. Marys campus, only one was reported.
Despite the low count, health officials are keeping close tabs on the virus.
“We are watching the weekly CDC updates on COVID Community Levels,” Heidel said. “All eight of our counties are currently categorized as low risk based on COVID hospitalizations and transmission rates. But as we’ve seen before, COVID often comes in waves.”
It has in the past. Georgia and the rest of the world experienced a major drop in infections in the wake of the Delta variant of COVID only to see a sharp rise in cases with the arrival of the Omicron variant.
Southeast Georgia Health System officially loosened mask restrictions Monday but still requires them in clinical areas. Unless otherwise indicated, patients and their visitors can decide on their own whether to wear masks.
The Coastal Health District also now requires masks only in clinical areas.
“There may come a time when we move into the high category, and the recommendations would change,” Heidel said. “We can relax some measures now while the risk is lower but reach for them again if things are getting worse.”
When the pandemic ends, it will have left its mark on the state, infecting almost 2 million men, women and children and claiming thousands of lives.
Figures provided by Southeast Georgia Health System on April 20 paint a grim picture.
In Georgia, COVID-19 had infected 1,949,962 people, 31,486 of whom died, or 1.6 percent of those testing positive for the virus.
The death toll includes 1,670 COVID-related deaths in the Coastal Health District, or 1.2 percent of the 137,931 cases reported.
As expected, the district’s two most populated counties reported the highest number of deaths — Chatham County with 804 and Glynn with 360.
In the other six counties, Camden reported 101, McIntosh 33, Bryan 75, Effingham 167, Liberty 104 and Long 26.