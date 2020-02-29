Knock on wood, as of Friday afternoon, Georgia’s luck continued to hold.
The Georgia Department of Public Health says no coronavirus case, COVID-19, had been reported in the Peach State.
But health and medical personnel in the Golden Isles and elsewhere around the state are preparing in case the day comes they are facing the virus given its slow rise across the nation. Doctors and nurses at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital and other medical facilities met with health department officials Friday to discuss the spread of the disease.
“I think our takeaway is we want to be prepared, but we certainly don’t think there’s any reason to panic,” said Christy Jordan, chief operations officer at the Brunswick hospital. “The biggest thing people can do generally is wash their hands. Simple, but the CDC is saying that’s the best way to protect yourself.”
Jordan said the Brunswick hospital stepped up efforts to prepare for a possible epidemic this week, working with the health department to make sure all area medical professionals are aware of the most current procedures for dealing with suspected cases.
Ginger Heidel, a risk communicator with the health department’s Savannah office, said her department had a similar message.
“We still don’t have any cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, (in Georgia) which is good,” Heidel said. “But the (Centers for Disease Control) is telling everyone to prepare for the likelihood that we will see community spread of COVID-19 in all areas of the country, including Georgia.”
If any instance of community spread — cases of the disease in which the infected person has not traveled to China or been in contact with someone who traveled to China — is seen, Heidel said the CDC may implement “social distancing measures.”
“We’re also trying to let people in the community know that in the event of an outbreak the CDC could call for some social distancing measures that could disrupt your daily life,” Heidel said.
Residents should prepare for such an eventuality like they would hurricane, Jordan said. Have plenty of water and non-perishable food in the pantry and make sure you’re stocked up on medication.
“Our perspective is we certainly want to be prepared, like in a weather event,” Jordan said. “Something could come down the pipe. We want to be prepared, but there’s no need to panic.”
Heidel recommended determining in advance if working from home is viable and setting up alternate childcare arrangements in case schools are closed.
Large gatherings will also be a no-go in such a scenario.
“Try to be a little creative in thinking how you would operate differently to avoid mixing in the community if the virus were to spread,” Heidel said. “There may come a time...where people may be asked to do something to help us slow the spread.”
Of course, the CDC may not need to call for social distancing at all.
“We’re not there yet, so we’re not asking people to cancel their gatherings or schools to close or anything,” Heidel said.
In the meantime, Heidel said the same precautions one would take to prevent the flu should be used to guard against COVID-19.
Everyone should wash their hands regularly, cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze, clean commonly-used household surfaces and stay home if they get sick.
“Influenza is a respiratory illness and so is coronavirus so a lot that you would do for one you should do for the other,” Heidel said. “One difference is we don’t have a vaccine for coronavirus.”
If someone thinks he’s infected, call the hospital or a doctor’s office in advance to get guidance on what to do next, Jordan said.
Typically, medical personnel will look at the patient’s travel history, she said.
“It’s not the flu where you can swab it,” Jordan said. “You have to check their travel history and their symptoms, and if they have both you contact the state epidemiologist.”
The state epidemiologist will then tell the patient what to do. So far, the state has always recommended the patient go home and self-quarantine for two weeks, Jordan said.
Their blood would be sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing. Local health departments and hospitals are currently without the means to test for COVID-19.
Jordan said the CDC expects to have testing kits out within the next several weeks.
Until medical personnel ascertain whether an individual is infected with the coronavirus disease, he or she will be asked to stay in daily contact with the state health department in case signs of COVID-19 begin showing up.
That’s as far as anyone has gotten in Georgia, Jordan said.
In theory, if signs do begin to show, a patient may need to be isolated at the hospital, an eventuality Southeast Georgia Health System is ready for, Jordan said.
“We feel like we’re in a good position,” Jordan said.
Heidel recommends regularly visiting the health department’s website for updates at gachd.org/covid19.