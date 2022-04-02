Southeast Georgia Health System is donating hypodermic needles and syringes to treat those suffering in Ukraine.
MAP International picked up the supplies Friday and will pack them with other medical supplies bound for the nation fighting to stave off an ongoing Russian invasion.
It was the idea of physician David Whitehead.
“I reached out to the health system and said we could do a medical assistance for Ukraine,’’ Whitehead said.
The hospital put him in touch with Kyle Culbertson, head of supply chain services for the health system. Culbertson then “swept up” everything that was available to send, the health system said.
The shipment contains 12,450 hypodermic safety needles and 4,540 sterile syringes, according to a list Culbertson provided.
Beth Arro-Brown, who is in quality control at MAP, and her husband, Davis Brown, picked up the syringes and needles just before noon Friday and took them to the Christian relief organization’s warehouse on Glynco Parkway.
The supplies will likely be shipped with other relief supplies donated by another entity, she said.
Culbertson said the health system is glad to be donating supplies to MAP’s relief efforts because MAP provided badly needed supplies to the hospital during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MAP supplied face masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment overseas and at home when demand outstripped supplies.
MAP has partners on the ground in Ukraine who can get the supplies where they are most needed, Arro-Brown said. In this case, they will likely go to field hospitals, she said.
MAP works with partner agencies in more than 100 countries around the world. Donors provide most of the essential medicines and other supplies to MAP, which is most in need of funds to pay for shipments.
For more information on MAP and to donate to its ongoing effort to help the people of Ukraine, visit map.org.