New members and officers have been appointed to the Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority and Southeast Georgia Health System board — the main governing body that oversees all healthy system operations.
The Rev. James L. Davis was appointed by Glynn County to complete Carl Alexander’s term on the hospital authority after Alexander passed away earlier this year. The term expires in 2023. Davis is senior pastor of Grace United Methodist Church in Brunswick.
Angela L. Heys was appointed to a four-year term on the hospital authority. Heys replaces Michael D. Hodges, whose term expired in 2020 but was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hodges will remain on the hospital authority as an appointee by the city of Brunswick, replacing Mitchell Jones.
Glynn County appointee Catina Tindall will replace Vance Hughes, who is stepping down from his positions on the SGHS board and the hospital authority. Tindall has a 25-year professional background, including work in employee benefits, primarily in the health insurance market.
Heys will replace Hughes on the SGHS board. Heys is a certified public accountant who has been with MST (formerly known as Moore Stephens Tiller LLC) for the last decade.
Joining Heys on the SGHS board will be Thomas Headlee, a member of the Camden Advisory Committee. Headlee repaves Jeffery Barker, who is stepping down from the board but will remain on the advisory committee.
“We welcome our new members and anticipate gaining valuable insight from their experience,” said Michael D. Scherneck, SGHS president and chief executive officer. “Their contributions are especially important, in light of our community’s growing demand for health care and the pandemic, which continues to impact our community and our world. Our gratitude also extends to our outgoing members for their service and devotion, including Carl, an outstanding leader and a true friend of the health system.”
Southeast Georgia Health System board members
Kay Hampton, R.N., MSN, chair
James “Jim” B. Lomis, vice chair
Michael D. Hodges, secretary
Valerie A. Hepburn, Ph.D., treasurer
Stephen A. Chitty IV, M.D.
Roosevelt Harris Jr.
Thomas A. Headlee
Angela L. Heys
Mitchell T. Jones, M.D.
Robert C. Turner
Shirley D. Wilson, M.D.
M.H. “Woody” Woodside
Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority members
Roosevelt Harris Jr., chair
M.H. “Woody” Woodside, vice chair
Valerie A. Hepburn, Ph.D., secretary and treasurer
Rev. James L. Davis
Angela L. Heys
Michael D. Hodges
Catina Tindall
Robert C. Turner
Barrette Walker
Camden Advisory Committee members
James “Jim” B. Lomis, chair
Jeffery “Jeff” B. Barker, vice chair
Thomas A. Headlee
Miles Hendrix, J.D.
Clainetta Jefferson
Joyce C. Kirkman, R.N., MSN
Juliette “Judy” Smith-Burris
Thomas C. Whitesell Jr., M.D., chief of staff