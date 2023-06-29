The Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority approved Wednesday a resolution to authorize the sale of a 9.5 acre land parcel to the St. Simons Land Trust.
The hospital authority acquired land on St. Simons from Sea Island Company in 2003 to create Wellness Way, where the Southeast Georgia Health System’s St. Simons Immediate Care Center is located.
The land includes a 9.6 acre parcel adjacent to Sea Island Road and at the entrance to the F.J. Torras Causeway that the Land Trust wishes to purchase and preserve.
“There’s a nine-and-a-half acre parcel that is adjacent to that property that is really green space and a property that we’ve determined isn’t necessary for the operations of the health system,” said Christy Jordan, general counsel for the health system. “The St. Simons Land Trust was interested in acquiring that parcel and using it for conservation purposes.”
The health system will sell the property for $1.05 million, and the transaction should be closed by July 6, Jordan said.
There will be no new development on that property, she added.
Authority member Valerie Hepburn recused herself from the vote, which otherwise passed unanimously, because she also serves on the Land Trust’s board of directors.
“I couldn’t vote for buying it, and I won’t vote fro selling it, but we are really excited about that,” she said. “It’s that property that you see as you leave the island right on the right hand side butting Gascoigne (Bluff.) Our hope is that it will be cobranded with the health system and the Land Trust as conserving that for perpetuity.”
During its annual meeting, the board also voted to approve two new board members to serve on the Southeast Georgia Health System Inc. board of directors. Catina Tindall and Bill Suddath will join the 14-member board.