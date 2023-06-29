The Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority approved Wednesday a resolution to authorize the sale of a 9.5 acre land parcel to the St. Simons Land Trust.

The hospital authority acquired land on St. Simons from Sea Island Company in 2003 to create Wellness Way, where the Southeast Georgia Health System’s St. Simons Immediate Care Center is located.

More from this section

Pinova plant to close permanently

Pinova plant to close permanently

Officials with Pinova in Brunswick announced this morning that the plant will permanently close in the wake of the massive fire that burned for hours there on April 15. 