Sandra Love knows heartache. The Brunswick resident and her husband, Kenny, have had more of it over the past few years than anyone should have to withstand.
“2017 was the worst years of our lives,” Sandra Love said.
It began with the death of their daughter in April. And while losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, the spiral of despair continued.
“We lost our baby girl in April. That wasn’t bad enough ... on July 23, we lost our son,” she said.
Devastated by grief, Love was hospitalized following the death of her children.
“I had a nervous breakdown ... I think anyone would,” she said.
Her health continued to deteriorate with multiple hospitalizations and serious ailments. All the while, misfortune continued to batter the family.
“On Dec. 19, 2017, five days before Christmas, we had a little fire, and they condemned our house,” she said.
Now raising a number of their grandchildren following the deaths of their son and daughter, they were forced to move into a hotel. But the Loves looked to bright spots wherever they could find them.
“We started working with a lady at Habitat (for Humanity) ... she was so sweet. She made sure that the children had Christmas,” she said.
The family’s struggles continued as they lived in the hotel. During that time, their finances took a major hit due to the extra costs.
“We were on disability so the hotel was eating up money,” she said. “But we were able to stay in my son’s, the one who passed away, in his house, for a while before it went into foreclosure.”
But true to their name, the family continued to share affection regardless of their housing situation.
In fact, when two more grandchildren needed a place to stay, they welcomed them with open arms.
“We have five kids now, and two are autistic. I wouldn’t change a thing. I wasn’t going to send them away ... those are my daughter’s and son’s kids,” she said. “What’s funny ... I told my husband, we had three girls and two boys, and now we are raising three girls and two boys.”
While the home is filled with love, the family is still facing serious obstacles. Sandra Love was recently placed in Hospice care with Heartland Hospice in Brunswick. And amidst the pain of that process, they are trying to find stability for their grandchildren.
For one, they are trying to sell the land their former home once occupied, which would provide a great deal of relief.
Habitat for Humanity has also built a new house for the family, with Sandra’s husband Kenny also lending a hand to the project. But, with Sandra’s current situation and her health, they are trying to get situated as soon as possible.
The trouble is — they haven’t had enough volunteers turn up to work on their property.
“We haven’t had enough people to help. We only had five one weekend,” Love said.
But Habitat for Humanity is certainly looking for others willing to lend a hand. On June 9, there is a big push, headed by Heartland Hospice, to help the Love family. There will be a group painting the home from 8 a.m. to noon next Saturday, hopefully moving the project along.
Becca Randall, director of development and community relations, said that anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to sign up. No specific construction or painting skills are required.
“We have volunteers work on Wednesday and Saturdays from roughly 8:30 a.m. to lunch. They can sign up at www.hfhglynn.org or by calling 912-265-7455, ext. 104,” Randall said.
“We just ask that they sign a waiver and wear closed toe shoes. We make sure that everyone is safe at all times on the job. We coordinate all jobs depending on the project we’re working on and the number of volunteers needed.”
Randall hopes that the community will turn out and support the mission to provide a home for the Love family and so many others with similar situations in the community.
“We feel that everyone deserves a decent place to live,” she said. “Together, we can build strength and stability through home ownership.”