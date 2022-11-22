As giving season approaches, Hospice of the Golden Isles is raising money for outpatients who may not be able to afford their own feast.
Glenn Ferrell, president of the hospice auxiliary, said the group has for the last several years raised money for gift cards rather than buying boxes of ingredients for them to prepare on their own.
“That was hard for some, now we just do a gift card to give them a choice,” Ferrell said. “They can order out or whatever they need, and their caregivers also.”
Ferrell didn’t have an exact number, but said the Thanksgiving fundraiser buys dinner for around 50 people every year. Any money left over from the fundraiser stays in the program, buying meals for outpatients during different holidays, she said.
“We do Thanksgiving, Easter, several throughout the year,” Ferrell said.
Due to federal regulations around medical privacy, the auxiliary does not directly deliver gifts to the patients, instead coordinating that through the Hospice of the Golden Isles, she said.
It’s not the auxiliary’s only fundraiser. The group also runs the popular Wine, Women and Shoes and Open Homes, Open Hearts fundraisers as well. The fundraiser for meals has been ongoing for around 10 years, Ferrell said.
Donations can be mailed by check to The Auxiliary of Hospice of the Golden Isles, P.O. Box 20098, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, or made online via PayPal to PayPal.me/auxhospicegi. Ferrell asked anyone donating via PayPal to include “Thanksgiving donation” and their contact information in the payment notes.