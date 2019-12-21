Hopes abound for newborn right whales

A team with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium spotted the first North Atlantic right whale calf of the season Monday off Sapelo Island. Then the weather took a turn, and survey crews haven’t been able to get up in the air since. Hopes are that the half-dozen other mature females — and any others that may have arrived in the meantime — have Christmas presents awaiting in the ocean for local marine scientists.
“There have been seven females seen, including the one that’s already calved, that all have histories of calving before,” said Clay George, a senior wildlife biologist with the state Department of Natural Resources. “We’re hopeful that even more will be on the way. Seven’s a pretty good number, compared to what we’ve been seeing in recent years. You may recall there was not a single one born two winters ago, and there were only seven total for the whole season last year.
“We’re potentially already near that number just here in December with three more months of the calving season to go. With that said, they need to be producing about 20 or so per year just to break even. It’s a long way from being a calving recovery, but hopefully they’re moving in that direction.”
The seven calves born last year came on the heels of the zero-calf 2017-2018 season, and a run of poor calving years, combined with the number of right whale deaths, have he species on pace for extinction. It does not appear that the whales have gone past the point of no return, however, so work continues and researchers hope each passing year can be the one that sparks a turnaround.
It’s unknown at this point whether the seven calving-age right whales already seen in the area are a sign for better things to come.
“Seven, compared to what we’ve seen in the latter half of this decade, is a good number,” George said. “But with that said, even back in the 2000s, when they were producing two dozen calves a year, on average, December — the first month of the season — was often quite variable.”
It’s analogous to positive signs early in sea turtle nesting season — early results aren’t necessarily indicative of season-long performance. He said they’ll have more of a feel of how the season will go later on in January.
The calf spotted Monday is the progeny of North Atlantic right whale No. 3560, as she’s recorded in the New England Aquarium Right Whale Catalog. No. 3560 was born in 2005 and this is her first calf.
In other right whale news, the folks at DNA Zoo — a consortium that facilitates conservation through the generation and release of genomics resources — announced this week they’ve completed the sequencing of the North Atlantic right whale genome.
Ben Neely, a scientist at the Hollings Marine Laboratory in Charleston, S.C., wrote that it’s their hope the genome can help research and highlight issues affecting right whales.
George said one of the things researchers try to do each year is obtain a genetic sample from the skin of each calf, “and any other right whales that show up that we haven’t gotten samples from before. The goal of that is to have a genetic identity associated with the photo identity of every animal in the population. That genetic data has been quite useful for a whole variety of uses. A good example where they’re helpful is that record numbers of right whales have been dying in primarily Canadian waters in recent years.
“There’ve been 30 carcasses found in Canada and the Northeast U.S. in just the last three years, and sometimes they can be too decomposed to identify from their physical features, but if we’ve sampled it genetically when it was alive, the carcass can be matched back to the animal and then we know what happened to that animal. And that’s really important when you’re working with a species where there’s just a little over 400 animals.”