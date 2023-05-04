A group of future educators will graduate this weekend prepared not only to expand the minds of future generations but also to create trauma-responsive spaces in their classrooms that will positively impact students.
A new partnership this semester between College of Coastal Georgia and Hope 1312 Collective, a nonprofit that serves children in the welfare system through community partnerships, gave senior education majors a chance to be trained in TBRI practices, or Trust-Based Relational Intervention.
Hope 1312 Collective is working to promote TBRI training opportunities across the community, and the college was an important place to bring that effort, said Ally Christianson, founding director of Hope 1312 Collective.
“The ultimate goal is to create a more trauma-responsive experience at the college,” she said.
TBRI is a trauma-informed intervention designed to meet the children’s complex needs. Its principles address physical and attachment needs and disarm fear-based behaviors.
Christianson and others spent a day training CCGA’s graduating seniors in the education major in a variety of TBRI concepts and practices, including how to help children who’ve experienced trauma self-regulate, how to define trauma and how trauma impacts the brain and development of children.
“It’s very practical,” Christianson said. “I think it will affect generations to come.”
Melissa Trussell, an associate professor of economics at CCGA, is a TBRI practitioner, and she worked closely with her colleagues and with Hope 1312 Collective to create the new partnership.
“TBRI has changed my life and my family completely, providing me with understanding of how trauma affects the brain and equipping me with strategies for connecting with, empowering, and correcting children from hard places,” she said. “As an employee of College of Coastal Georgia, I am excited about our new partnerships with Hope 1312 Collective to offer scholarships to students who have had experiences in the child welfare system and to train our faculty, staff and students in TBRI.
“We know that many of our graduates move directly into our community’s workforce. Training Coastal Georgia students is an efficient way to help expand trauma-informed practices into our community’s healthcare, education, criminal justice, and child welfare sectors.”
Communities in Schools, a local nonprofit that places staff in Glynn County Schools to support at-risk students, previously went through TBRI training and supported the recent training at the college.
This fits into CIS’s mission to connect with students and help them achieve success, said Lynn Love, executive director.
“Due to the effects of the pandemic, our staff needed additional tools and a common language to address the emotional barriers students were facing,” she said. “TBRI training gave our staff those critical tools. Our staff will tell you that they feel more equipped to meet students’ needs through connecting and practicing empathy which allows trust to be built between the site coordinator and student. The principles of TBRI positively affect all relationships, and we are so grateful that Hope Collective offered our organization this opportunity.”
Christianson said she hopes to see the partnership with the college grow in the fall to include more students, possibly in the nursing school.
The education majors who were trained this semester will likely soon take jobs in teaching, possibly in Glynn and surroundings counties, so the impact will be immediate for local students, she said.
“We’re really excited to have the opportunity to do that, and it will be a first step,” Christianson said. “We’ll start doing that annually, sending them out into the field already with that knowledge and ways to implement what they’re learning in their new classrooms.”