A group of future educators will graduate this weekend prepared not only to expand the minds of future generations but also to create trauma-responsive spaces in their classrooms that will positively impact students.

A new partnership this semester between College of Coastal Georgia and Hope 1312 Collective, a nonprofit that serves children in the welfare system through community partnerships, gave senior education majors a chance to be trained in TBRI practices, or Trust-Based Relational Intervention.

