Ally Christianson asked everyone in the room to pause a moment and think of a story that illustrates why their work matters to them.
Addressing a room of adults who each work, in various capacities, in roles that impact child welfare in Glynn County, Christianson wanted each person to consider the child, student, family or friend who stands out as an example of why they do this work. She also asked them to think about what they could have done differently to help that person.
“These stories, that story you’re thinking of, it matters, right?” said Christianson, founding director of Hope 1312 Collective, a nonprofit that serves foster, biological and other types of families. “We’re all in agreement there. We can connect these children, these oneday hurting adults. They matter to us and to our community.”
But, she said, the hard truth is that many of the local groups working to help the most vulnerable members of the community are not effectively collaborating, sometimes creating more chaos when trying to provide stability.
In hopes of forming a more unified approach, Hope 1312 Collective is launching a new initiative meant to create a “trauma-wise Glynn County.” The centerpiece of the effort is a therapeutic model called Trust-Based Relational Intervention, or TBRI, which Hope 1312 Collective intends to bring to all sectors of child welfare in the community.
TBRI is a training for caregivers that provides support and treatment for at-risk children.
Hope 1312 Collective brought a group together last week to discuss its plan to connect every local sector that impacts child welfare and offer TBRI training opportunities for those willing to support the initiative.
The goal is for TBRI practices to permeate the community.
“Here at the 1312 Collective, we are seeking to rewrite the story of child welfare,” Christianson said.
At least 20 sectors of child welfare were represented at last week’s event. Attendees represented United Way of Coastal Georgia, Safe Harbor, Communities in Schools, juvenile court, College of Coastal Georgia, Glynn County Schools, DFCS and others.
While trauma-informed training is pervasive, it does not always answer the question of how best to serve children, Christianson said. TBRI could provide a consistent framework that addresses these challenges, she said.
TBRI has contributed to dramatic levels of healing for children and families, said Daren Jones, associate director of training and consultation services with the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development (KPICD) at Texas Christian University.
Jones was set to speak at the event, but due to weather delays in Texas had to address the group through a Zoom interview conducted earlier in the day with Christianson.
TBRI is different from other trainings, he said, because it’s practical, user-friendly and can be placed in hands of anyone who is helping children and families.
Embracing TBRI requires a mental shift, he said, that is more holistic and that takes into account the full impacts of trauma.
“Every facet of Trust-Based Relational Intervention, it supports regulation,” Jones said. “It’s all about teaching regulation. It’s all about creating a sense of felt safety internally.”
The approach works because it is relationship based, he said.
The event also featured a panel discussion with people from other parts of Georgia working to implement TBRI in their communities. Each said TBRI has revolutionized the work they do for children and families and has provided them with answers long sought on how to best serve the children they encounter.
Becky Lawrence, who is currently implementing TBRI programming in a school system in northwest Georgia, shared a personal story that illustrated the challenges of addressing trauma and the way TBRI can make a difference.
The story also tied back to Christianson’s original challenge when she asked everyone to think of one child or person they wished they could have done more for.
Lawrence previously served as a foster parent for a 6-year-old who’d been repeatedly sent to a behavioral health facility.
“We got her because nobody else would take her,” she said.
One night, with nowhere else to turn, Lawrence had to bring the girl to the hospital, and the child left there headed back to the behavioral health facility and later a group home.
“All of us were sitting there weeping as she’s leaving because we thought, ‘This is not right,’” Lawrence said. “A 6-year-old should not be going to a behavioral health facility.”
At that time, she’d never heard of TBRI. Weeks later, when she moved out of state, she was overwhelmed with the feeling that she’d failed the child.
“Everybody failed that child,” Lawrence said. “The state failed her. We failed her.”
Soon, though, she was introduced to TBRI and realized this approach held the answers she had needed. Since then, she’s taken every opportunity to spread awareness about this program and get more people trained in its practice, she said.
“We decided, not another child under our watch,” Lawrence said.
Christianson said Hope 1312 Collective hopes to bring these training opportunities to organizations in Glynn County, and she urged those interested to sign up.
“These will be our community’s adults one day, and their healing very, very much matters,” Christianson said.