Hop Soul Brewery to host shelter pet fundraiser Saturday

Peacock Productions’ second Puppies and Pinups fundraiser for shelter pets is set for this weekend.

Peacock Productions’ president Jane Vicent said the fundraiser accrued more than $2,000 last year at the fundraising event and subsequent sales of its Puppies and Pinups calendars, all the proceeds from which went to the shelter to cover adoption fees for 80 pets. It took just under two months to go through 80 adoptions, animal control officials said in April.

This year, the event will benefit not only animal control but also local animal welfare groups No Kill Glynn County and the Coastal Animal Rescue Society.

The event itself kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hop Soul Brewery, located at 271 Warren Mason Blvd. just off U.S. Highway 341. Peacock Productions has arranged a car show, live music, vendors, a raffle and door prizes. Registration for the car show opens at 9 a.m.

Animal control’s mobile adoption unit will also be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— The Brunswick News

