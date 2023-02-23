No child should have to shoot hoops with an imaginary basket, or at least that’s what a crew of Glynn County firefighters thought last week.
When responding to a fire in trailer park recently, the crew noticed they heard no smoke alarms, said Battalion Chief James Ownbey. That prompted a neighborhood canvas to install smoke alarms as part of an initiative by Chief Vincent DiCristofalo.
The crews love the canvas days, Ownbey said.
“It always puts them in a good mood,” he said.
While going door to door asking to install smoke alarms, the crew noticed a boy outside dribbling a basketball and taking jump shots. They also noticed that he did not have a basketball hoop.
“We said, ‘Where’s the hoop?’” Ownbey said. “He said he didn’t have one.”
Ownbey said they went the next day, Saturday, to Academy Sports, bought a basketball hoop and returned to the boy’s home to set it up.
“They set it up and all the neighborhood kids came out and saw the trucks and the hoop and had a great time,” Ownbey said.
The firefighters weren’t looking for any recognition for their actions, he said.
“They...just wanted to do this for the kid,” Ownbey said. “They didn’t even tell anyone. I was impressed by how humble they were about it.”
But Ownbey did tell someone. He wrote letters of commendation for each of them and sent them to DiCristofalo so that their good deed would be noted in their official records. That eventually turned into a Facebook post about the deed DiCristofalo said was the perfect example of the fire department’s mission.
“Their actions embody our values and how we live up to our motto, which is, ‘Dedicated and driven for those who serve,’” he said.
It’s just one example of the kind and caring things his firefighters and EMTs do every day that people never find out about, DiCristofalo said.
“When we know about it, we want to celebrate it,” he said. “It’s not for the limelight. It was just the right thing to do.”