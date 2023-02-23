New hoop

Glynn County firefighters pitched in to buy a basketball hoop.

 Provided photo

No child should have to shoot hoops with an imaginary basket, or at least that’s what a crew of Glynn County firefighters thought last week.

When responding to a fire in trailer park recently, the crew noticed they heard no smoke alarms, said Battalion Chief James Ownbey. That prompted a neighborhood canvas to install smoke alarms as part of an initiative by Chief Vincent DiCristofalo.

More from this section