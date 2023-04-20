Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority who is retiring June 30, was recognized at Wednesday’s Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Hooks, who was hired in 2008, is retiring as the authority’s longest serving executive director. He praised the support provided by the chamber over the years.
“This chamber was instrumental in Jekyll Island,” Hooks said. “This chamber, you’ve always been there to support the board.”
After Hooks’ recognition, Lorene Reid, president of Golden Isles Veterans Village, made a presentation to explain the project to house homeless veterans in 30 tiny homes.
Reid said the goal of the program is to get homeless veterans out of homelessness forever.
“I don’t feel any veteran should be homeless,” she said.
Honorably discharged veterans will be given up to three years to help achieve self sufficiency. During that time, veterans will receive support services at the on-site community center such as mental and medical health care, life skills training, cooking lessons, training in housekeeping, computers and job skills, as well as job placement.
“The community center is where all the hard work begins,” Reid said. “There’s a lot of support in the community, and we are very grateful.”
Total cost to build the homes on G Street in Brunswick is $1.9 million, and that number does not include donated time by volunteers and materials from the community. The nonprofit needs $670,000 to finish construction.
The occupants will be closely monitored for behavior in the village and in the community, where there have been problems with the homeless in downtown Brunswick.
“We intend to be part of the solution,” Reid said.
• Ralph Staffins III, chamber president and CEO, said 32 new members have been added in the past month.
• The chamber is also supporting a program to help first-graders read at grade level by the end of the school year. Staffins said the program “will have a big impact,” even though it will be years before the community sees the benefits of the program.
• The Port of Brunswick has 1,000 job openings, many of which don’t require a college or technical school degree. Many of these jobs are available for high school students who plan to enter the workplace after graduation.
• The annual chamber gala will be held 6 to 9 p.m. on June 29 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. New this year is a silent and live auction that will be held at the event.
• Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said February was a good month for tourism, up 19% over last year.
“We anticipate having a great spring,” he said.