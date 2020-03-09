The azaleas are blooming under the live oaks in Urania Spencer’s yard.
It looks drab compared to Christmas when thousands have seen it.
Weeks before and after every Christmas for decades, everything standing in this same yard — including the azaleas — have blazed with lights. Big snowflakes, inflatable Santas, Frosty the Snowman, Snoopy and other decorations glowed and, from a big second story window over the garage, a nativity scene stood with all eyes on the baby Jesus as a reminder of why we do this every year.
It was to be Wally Spencer’s last Christmas. He was unable to come outside to greet the hundreds who came to see his light show, so there was a mailbox by the road for anyone who wanted to drop off a card. He got 500, from children, people who came as children and were bringing their own children, all grateful that he had brightened their winter nights. They were in misshapen block printing on construction paper, typed, in careful cursive, some short, some a full heartfelt page. All were grateful.
“Dear Mr. Spencer. Thank you for your service to our country. For making the world safe and keeping America Free,’’ one said. “Thank you for showing all of us what Christmas is all about. Sharing joy with friends, family and even strangers.”
Mr. Spencer had served aboard the USS Essex for the aircraft carrier’s entire service in the Pacific during World War II, earning 12 battle stars as the ship participated in assaults on Japanese-held islands. He was manning his antiaircraft gun on Nov. 25, 1944, when a kamikaze went over his head and crashed among the fully-fueled fighters on the flight deck, killing everyone around him
He recalled the words of observers on other ships: “The end of the Essex. She’s burning.”
But the amazing crew had the fire out in minutes, made temporary repairs to the deck and its planes that had been on missions were able to land.
“We stopped for nobody or nothing,’’ he said.
And who thought he ever would?
He had a stroke Feb. 6 and passed away 10 days later at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
He had come to the area in 1955 to install equipment at what was then SeaPak. While on St. Simons, he met a local girl, Urania Lyons, at the King & Prince Hotel pool. They married Sept. 11, 1955, and moved to Brewster, N.Y., where they started a ready mix concrete business that would grow to become the largest employer in the county.
Christmas is not complete without a visit to the Spencers, one wrote.
When he retired 30 years ago, they moved back to St. Simons to the house on Shore Rush Drive and strung up a few Christmas lights, and he added every year, climbing trees and onto his roof into his 80s. But age caught up with him, and this past Christmas the entire job fell to the Spencers’ former son-in-law Tim Furness and grandson James Furness. His legs were so bad he couldn’t even go out to greet people who stopped.
“He loved seeing those people,’’ Urania Spencer said.
One woman wrote of her own decorations: As I added a few extra things, my husband asked if I was trying to keep up with Mr. Spencer.
There was plenty of evidence of his joy in living from the black-and-white pictures of the skinny civilian after the war and of an older Wally Spencer in a white dinner jacket at parties and aboard cruises. If he wasn’t the first on the dance floor, he wasn’t far behind, his wife said.
A few years ago, he was the grand marshal in the Veteran’s Day parade on St. Simons, sitting atop the back seat in a convertible. As the band played patriotic music, he waved to the crowd, whistled along with the music and waved his hands as if leading the band.
“What a joy you share with so many. Thank you so much,’’ a couple wrote.
Every day Urania Spencer would bring more cards and letters into the house, and they read them together. Their friend Zane Schauer went by and read some with them.
“The couple times I sat with Wally, Urania and their daughter Judy [Furness] looking at these cards and letters, we had to frequently swap who was reading them because no one could do so very long without choking up,” he said.
That’s understandable, especially the ones who wrote of how his lights had cheered them when they faced their own illnesses and other dark times.
“I came to show my great-grandson the lights and decorations. This is the first year I have been able to walk through them in years,’’ a woman wrote.
He had gone on an Honor Flight out of Orlando before the first in the Golden Isles. His guardian on the flight, Chandra Capps, wrote, “I am so blessed to know you and thank you for making an impact in my life I will never forget.”
After those hundreds at Christmas, more came after his death expressing sympathy with assurances he will be greatly missed.
“I wish he was here to see them,’’ Urania Spencer said.
It would be nice to say that when he was laid to rest at Palmetto Cemetery, the Navy honor guard performed flawlessly, but there were problems. The flag wasn’t folded correctly, Urania Spencer said, and for some reason the electronic bugle wasn’t used for “Taps.”
“They played Taps on a cell phone,’’ she said. “I couldn’t even hear it. He deserved better than that.”
A former Marine was so dismayed, he brought Jack Hall, a young Boy Scout to the grave site later and recorded him playing “Taps” on a real bugle. Jack was a good choice. He had once asked “Mr. Spencer’’ to come to his class to speak about the war but, when he got there, the whole school was assembled to listen.
Jack gave him a plaque that said, “My Hero.”
Those who didn’t get a chance to honor Wally Spencer in life have another chance. Calls were made, and another honor guard is coming at 10 a.m. March 14 to perform the military honors correctly. The public is invited to come to Row 28 in Palmetto Cemetery.
Young Jack Hall had it right. Wally Spencer was a hero, one who deserves to be honored the way he would have done it for someone else.