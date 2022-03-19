After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Honor Flight is preparing to depart for the nation’s capital on May 7 with a plane load of veterans.
The 77 veterans recognized on the upcoming flight served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
The flights were canceled for safety reasons during the pandemic, much to everyone’s disappointment, because most of the veterans honored are over the age of 65 and were especially vulnerable to the virus.
During the visit, veterans will stop at the war memorials, the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and other sites in Washington D.C., where they will be treated like heroes for their service.
Volunteers rise early to help the veterans on the plane. Those veterans with mobility issues will have someone assigned to help them during the visit.
Veterans honored on the flight pay nothing for the flight, meals or any other activities during the day.
Honor flights from the Golden Isles began in 2015, with the oldest veterans and terminally ill veterans from any era receiving top priority.
When they return from a long day in Washington, veterans are greeted to a hero’s welcome by local residents.
Go to coastalgeorgiahonorflight.org to volunteer or donate to the program.