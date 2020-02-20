Bigger breaths and better posture.
These were the important instructions Deborah McIlrath gave Tuesday to her group of students rehearsing their vocal skills after school. Students across the county, like this group, have spent the last several weeks preparing for this year’s Honor Chorus performance, set for Friday.
“Feet flat on the floor. No more crossing legs,” instructed McIlrath, the music instructor at Sterling Elementary and one of the organizers of the annual Honor Chorus performance. “Can you stand up without touching your chair? One, two, three.”
The students all stood, their backs ramrod straight.
“That’s good. Back down,” McIlrath instructed, and everyone sat.
The Glynn County Elementary and Middle School Choral Division will present the Honor Chorus this Friday. For the first time, the chorus will include elementary, middle and high school students.
This year’s elementary school clinician and conductor will be Nathaniel Roper, and the middle school clinician and conductor will be Greta Thomas.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Glynn Academy auditorium.
This year, 98 elementary students and 82 middle school students are registered to perform. Community sponsors significantly reduced the registration costs for each student, McIlrath said.
On the day of the concert, all students will spend the day rehearsing with the concert leaders. The middle school students will rehearse at the Brunswick First United Methodist Church, and the elementary school students will rehearse at Glynn Academy.
“The cool thing about this year is that the middle schools are going to be there, and they’ve never been there before,” McIlrath said. “But this has been our goal and our dream to have everybody there, and we have also the high school represented.”
The students began preparing for this year’s concert when they returned from Christmas break. Teachers in every elementary and middle school select the students who will participate in the Honor Chorus performance.
In past years, the middle schools have not been a part of the program because only three middle schools have chorus in the school curriculum. But this year, Jane Macon Middle School asked McIlrath to lead an after school chorus club, which created an opportunity to involve all four middle schools in the Honor Chorus program.
“Other counties do this, and they have it at every level,” McIlrath said. “And of course, the goal is to have the younger ones sing like the older ones and to hear them, to have that visual and that audio. The surround sound and ambiance of the concert, it’s so different from a recording even.”
The annual concert also allows the local music teachers to collaborate and coordinate on their education goals, she said.
“One thing it does is it creates a bond between the teachers and common goals,” she said. “We don’t always have that, if we don’t have something like this to pull us together.”
McIlrath encouraged the community to support the endeavor and attend Friday’s concert, which is free.
“When you’re a singer, all you want to do is sing,” she said. “… We need this for those students who want to sing.”
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays. Contact Lauren McDonald at lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews. com to suggest a topic for a column.