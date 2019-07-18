Homestead exemptions, once a back-burner subject for the county tax commissioner’s office, are now front and center since a major court case invalidated a once-accepted tenant in calculating one of the more widespread exemptions.
“I think probably what has brought this to the fore more than anything is the county’s lawsuit ... The Coleman class action and the school board. They have over 6,000 people, I think now, eligible for the school board exemption,” said Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman.
In the class-action lawsuit Chapman referred to — originally files as three separate lawsuits in 2012, 2013 and 2014 — county residents alleged the tax commissioner had overcharged on property taxes going back to 2001.
Chapman was not serving at the time. He took office in 2017.
The plaintiffs claimed the county had selected the wrong year on which to base their Scarlett Williams homestead exemptions. In a Scarlett Williams exemption, a full-time resident’s property value is “frozen” for tax purposes at the year in which their exemption was approved.
The tax commissioner’s office should have frozen values at the year prior to approval, the Georgia Court of Appeals found. As such, the county had overcharged residents on property taxes going back at least to 2001, according to court filings.
The Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear the case in August 2018.
Given that the county had granted upwards of 17,000 Scarlett Williams exemptions by the time the case was decided, such a ruling will have an impact on property tax revenue for both Glynn County government and the Glynn County School District, the significance of which is not yet fully known.
“The county commission and school board both realize how much money is at stake with an incorrect exemption, or someone who’s not eligible and getting it,” Chapman said. “I think they see how much money it is. I think that’s being discussed. It’s thousands of dollars (per incorrect exemption).”
As such, he was encouraged to begin cracking down on all homestead exemptions, an easy target given that, until now, they’ve been policed via “honor system.” In its most recent budget, the county commission increased the staffing in his office to facilitate the effort.
In the past, the tax commissioner’s staff “has not had the time to check the accuracy of this stuff, and now they’re starting to check the accuracy of certain things,” specifically whether or not homestead exemptions still apply, Chapman said.
“People die, people get divorced, people marry, property is changing hands. And if you’ve got an exemption that is, you know, a 4,000 dollar exemption, and all of a sudden you don’t own that property anymore, then it’s not homesteaded. Or you signed up for that homestead and you rent the property, that doesn’t fall into the homestead rules.”
Another target is short-term rentals. Chapman said renting out a home for any length of time can, and probably will, result in the revocation of one’s homestead exemption or exemptions.
The point at which a short-term rental becomes a lodging business is identified differently by different tax commissioners, but Chapman sees it as a clear, black and white distinction. The bottom line: anyone who rents out their home isn’t eligible for a homestead exemption.
“You can’t have a boarding house or a weekend rental and get the discounts from taxations like a homestead can get,” Chapman said.
Anyone who rents out a portion of their home as an apartment or efficiency could lose their exempt status unless the portion of the property being rented is on a separate tax parcel from the owner’s residence.
The same rule stands for short-term rentals, he said. The amount of time one spends at home or away doesn’t matter. Once rented, it’s no longer a homestead and is therefore not exempt, no matter how long the rental period is.
“This isn’t like a tax office policy. We’re simply going to go strictly by the law,” Chapman said. “And everyone here is going to do our best to uphold the law.”
He relies on Georgia’s state law, section 48-5-45(b) of which reads “The owner of a homestead which is actually occupied by the owner as a residence and homestead shall not have to apply for the exemption more than once so long as the owner remains in continuous occupation of the residence as a homestead. The exemption shall automatically be renewed from year to year so long as the owner continuously occupies the residence as a homestead.”
Chapman said state law doesn’t care how or why you rent your house out.
“It doesn’t say ‘If you only rent it for five days or a week, or three weekends out of a year,’ it says ‘continuously occupy,’” he said.
Residents will be notified if they’re at risk of losing an exemption, and will be given a chance to appeal, he said.
Chapman recognized that his predecessors weren’t as active in enforcing the homestead exemption law the same way he does, but state law does say “from time to time” the tax commissioner’s office is supposed to inspect records to make sure exemptions are accurate
“In other words, there’s lots of things out there that may or may not be being done,” Chapman said. “We’re working on exemptions. The exemptions currently are on an honor system, and things are changing and the property owners may or may not tell us, and the county is having to do their due diligence to validate the accuracy of the homestead exemptions.”
“There’s research going on to validate the methods other counties are doing to process exemptions ... Every county seems to do things differently. The same exemptions we have here, another county may do it differently.”
While other counties do things differently, Chapman is not alone in his interpretation of state law. Rentals are ineligible for homestead exemptions in Fulton County.
While Chatham County doesn’t take quite as black-and-white of a view as Chapman’s office does, its tax assessors office revokes homestead exemptions for those who are using their home more as a rental than a residence.
In Florida, restrictions on renting out a homestead are enshrined in law at the state level.
A property owner may rent out his home without losing his homestead exemption, but only for 30 days a year. Beyond that, the home is no longer legally his homestead.
Not all tax offices look at it that way, such as Augusta-Richmond County where the short term rental market thrives in large part due to the Masters golf tournament.
“Yes, I would say they would still be able to receive a homestead exemption if it’s (rented) just for the week,” said Shannon Shook, a homestead exemption specialist in the Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s office.
The intent of the owner is the important part. If the owner rents out a house on the regular and it’s evident the house isn’t their primary residence, it can’t be exempt. If the owner intends to simply rent out their full-time residence for a short period, Richmond County wouldn’t revoke their exemption nor deny them one, she said.
Chatham County takes a similar stance, but is a little more concerned with the details, said staff members at the Chatham County Board of Assessors who asked not to be named.
“I can’t give you a definitive answer, we’d have to have more specific details. I can’t say without the taxpayer telling us the actual stipulations of what’s going on,” one staff member said.
There is some gray area between an owner-occupied short-term rental and a rental property, the staff member said. Some people take out a business license to rent their homes, and that usually makes them ineligible for a homestead exemption, unless they’re renting out a unit or structure completely separate from the owner’s residence.
If someone lived in a duplex he owned and rented out the second unit, that person could still receive an exemption. As with most Georgia counties, Chatham has multiple exemptions and someone in this scenario would be eligible for fewer exemptions than a single-family residence.
“We would just have to look at how often it’s rented. What is the primary use of this property? If they have a business license, it may be viewed as a commercial venture,” a Chatham County staff member said.
Some governments require a homestead exemption before a short-term rental can begin operating, like the city of Brookhaven just north of Atlanta.
“The intent behind that is to ensure that we don’t have short-term rentals as investment properties, to make sure they’re actually owner-occupied units and so it doesn’t turn into a commercial operation,” said Patrice Ruffin, Brookhaven’s community development director.
The city of Savannah has a similar ordinance, requiring either a homestead exemption or other supporting evidence to prove a potential rental is the owner’s primary residence.
“Proof of owner-occupancy requires proof of a valid homestead exemption submitted with the application for a short-term vacation rental certificate. In lieu of homestead exemption, a sworn affidavit and supporting documentation establishing proof of residency must be submitted by the applicant stating that the primary dwelling unit is the legal residence and domicile of the resident,” part 8, chapter 11, of Savannah’s code of ordinances reads.
Homesteads are only a part of the county’s tax code, however. Chapman’s office is also looking at other parts of the law that tax commissioners may not have been enforcing as they should.
“There’s a lot of work here that has to occur, and some things just haven’t been happening that I think, if you prioritize them, they should be,” Chapman said.
When considering renting out your house, Chapman said it’s perfectly legal, but that homeowners should do the math to find out if it makes economic sense to do so at the expense of a homestead exemption.
“Nowhere does it deny you the right to rent, it’s just this Airbnb thing is kind of new,” Chapman said.