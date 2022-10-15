A summit among local government officials, advocates and nonprofit leaders to discuss homelessness in Brunswick has been rescheduled for Thursday.
Originally set for Oct. 5, the event was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.
The venue has changed, according to Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen. It will now take place at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut Off Road, because the original venue, the College of Coastal Georgia’s conference center, was booked for the new date.
It will start at 8:30 a.m. and run until 5 p.m.
The summit will feature a series of panels on recent trends and data, preventing people from losing their homes, transitional or short-term homelessness, chronic homelessness, mental health and local laws.
Panelists include Dottie Bromley of Glynn Community Crisis Center, Morgan Marshall of Safe Harbor, the Rev. Wright Culpepper of FaithWorks, Maria Gamble of Saved by Grace, Honey Sparr of the Regional Community Collective, Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler of Coastal Community Health, Tres Hamilton of the Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority, Julia Martin of Faithful Love and Glenn Gann from the Southeast Georgia Health System.
At the end of the summit, attendees will be assigned to work groups to create specific actionable goals.
“Those from local help agencies and interested members of the public will be invited to sign up for a work group on the topic of their choice,” Baasen said. “During the work group session, each group will have a short breakout session to discuss how they can begin working together and make plans for next steps.”
Work groups will focus on preventive measures, housing, mental health and addiction, and regulations and enforcement.
A follow-up summit is slated for early 2023.
