Homeless man’s death ruled natural causes

Glynn County’s coroner has ruled that a man who was found dead in front of The Well last week passed due to natural causes.

Police found Ed Johns, 57, who came to Brunswick from Atlanta, “cold and stiff to the touch” at around 7:15 a.m. Friday. They suspected no foul play, but said others told police the man had recently had COVID-19 and was drinking the night before. Police could not say whether either factored into his death.

County Coroner Marc Neu said family had been notified. He did not know the time or exact cause of Johns’ death, details his office does not typically try to ascertain in natural deaths. No autopsy is needed in this case, he added.

Whether Johns lived in Atlanta or was passing through Neu could not say, though all indications were Johns had been homeless there as well.

