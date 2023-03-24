Indictments handed down this week by a Glynn County Grand Jury accuse a homeless man of attempting to kill a Brunswick shop owner, allege another man being held in Glynn County jail on McIntosh County murder charges assaulted two detention officers and charge an alleged armed robber with cruelty to children.

The homeless man, Nathan Jeffery Cook, 45, was indicted Wednesday for allegedly stabbing Victorian Place Antiques owner Matthew Milburn in the neck with a shard of glass wrapped in Spanish moss while they were outside Milburn’s store at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gloucester Street on Feb. 27.

