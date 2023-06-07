A homeless man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Glynn County.
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating the homicide after responding at around 2:45 a.m. to a vacant wooded lot off of Merchants Way behind Legacy Apartments when gunshots were reported to dispatchers.
Officers found Christopher Suttles, 39, who police believe to be homeless, suffering from a gunshot wound, a press release from the department said.
Officers attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Suttles, including CPR, before emergency medical personnel transported him to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson said no one has been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon and that the investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are asking anyone with more information about the case to contact the Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.