A man believed to be homeless who is in Glynn County Detention Center on home invasion and rape charges was indicted this week on separate charges related to alleged past run-ins with police.

Troy Rogers III was among dozens of people indicted Wednesday by a Glynn County Grand Jury in various cases that will be prosecuted in Glynn County Superior Court.

More from this section

Vehicle crashes into marsh from causeway

Vehicle crashes into marsh from causeway

Traffic was snarled on St.Simons Island at mid-afternoon Thursday when a car went off the right shoulder of the F.J. Torras Causeway opposite the entrance to Marina Drive and crashed into at least one tree.

FaithWorks files permit to relocate The Well

FaithWorks files permit to relocate The Well

FaithWorks has filed for a city permit to relocate its services — including the Sparrows Nest food pantry and The Well — to a property at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street.