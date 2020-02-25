Brunswick’s homeless population gets some needed help in the daytime, but after 5 p.m., those on the street are pretty much on their own.
City commissioners discussed the homeless issue Monday at a planning meeting designed to talk about the results of the recent Georgia Municipal Association’s Cities United Summit Training.
Commissioner Felicia Harris said the conference class she attended on the homeless issue in Georgia was enlightening.
She questioned the accuracy of homeless counts because they only give a brief snapshot over a short period of time.
Harris said the state is reallocating funds from homeless shelters to create a rapid rehousing program designed to help keep people housed.
“We can go to faith-based agencies with dollars,” she said. “The city can be a facilitator.”
Harris said the city’s downtown attracts the homeless to places like The Well because that’s where services are available. But that's it.
“After five o’clock there’s no accountability,” she said. “How can we hold them accountable?"
Mayor Cornell Harvey said there has to be more that can be done.
“It’s a national issue and every city has it,” he said. “Nonprofits are trying to help, but I don’t think we can ever eradicate it.”
Mathew Hill, Downtown Development Authority director, said there have been more instances of panhandling reported recently, but strict enforcement costs taxpayers. If cited by city police and they fail to show up for court appearances, they can be jailed.
Commissioners agreed more has to be done to deal with the issue.
“If we’re going to put a dent in this homeless problem, we’re going to need some help,” commissioner Johnny Cason said.
The city’s recreation program — or lack of one — was another issue discussed at the meeting.
Harvey said the city plans to take control of the recreation programs currently run by the county in 2022 after the Local Option Sales Tax negotiations are held. The 10-year agreements determine how revenue from the sales tax is divided between city and county governments.
Based on population and new census data, the current sales tax split is 65 percent for the county and 35 percent for the city. Each is asking for more.
“We need to start discussing the establishment of our recreation department,” Harvey said. “It’s time to start planning.”
Commissioners agreed it is time to reestablish the city’s recreation board.
“As a commission we have been complacent,” Harris said. “We need a total picture of public recreation.”
Commissioner Vincent Williams said adult recreation programs should also be considered.
Harvey discussed a session he attended at the GMA conference regarding the best way to conduct public meetings.
Among the recommendations were for elected officials not to abstain from votes because an abstention is a vote for the majority.
Another recommendation would require people to speak only on issues on the agenda during the public comment period at meetings. Harris expressed reluctance in restricting public comment but said the first option may be for someone to talk to city staff before raising an issue at a meeting.
“We don’t want to say you are not allowed to speak,” she said.
Cason also expressed concerns about limiting public comment specifically to agenda items.
“It’s awfully important to get as many people as we can at our meetings,” he said. “Letting people speak to us is very important."
Commissioners agreed to discuss the public comment issue at a future meeting.