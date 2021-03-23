The Golden Isles Homeless Coalition, a newly formed collaborative, hopes to combine the community’s many resources to address homeless individuals with mental health needs in Glynn County.
While numerous organizations serve the homeless in Glynn County, many of the homeless continue to need support for mental health issues that exacerbate their struggles.
Helping them by focusing on this need will benefit the individuals and improve the community overall, said Terri Criscio, one of the organizers of the Golden Isles Homeless Coalition’s first meeting last week.
“Most of them have mental health issues, and we’re not equipped to handle that,” said Criscio, who works with the SSG Dustin Michael Wright Foundation, an organization that assists veterans.
Many homeless individuals stay in the Golden Isles because the area offers good weather almost year-round.
There is also a large number of resources in the community available to them, Criscio said. Most of the resources, though, offer only emergency or short-term solutions.
The coalition’s goal will be to collaborate and create more permanent solutions that hinge on providing mental health support, said Honey Sparre, director of homeless ministries for FaithWorks and one of the coalition’s organizers.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones attended the first meeting and estimated that at least 60 percent of the homeless individuals city police interact with when called to a potential crime or safety situation are dealing with mental health issues.
What the community needs, Jones said, is a way in which to provide more mental health support so that homeless people spend less time talking with police or sitting in jail.
“People think that police should be the solution,” Jones said. “We’re not the solution. We are a temporary fix that just shuffles the problem somewhere else.”
One individual attending the inaugural meeting recommended establishing an accountability court in Glynn County, noting the support system has been effective in other communities.
Meeting participants included local nonprofits, business owners, faith leaders and concerned citizens.
The next steps for the group include setting up a steering committee and establishing a clear mission statement and goals, Criscio said.