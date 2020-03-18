Brunswick’s homeless population is the most at risk for contracting coronavirus — and they know it.
Wright Culpepper, executive director at Faith Works, the ministry that runs The Well, said there are lots of concerns among the homeless about contracting the virus.
“They’re in a highly vulnerable group,” he said. “They’re more concerned about coronavirus than the average person I talk to. They’re all worried.”
Coronavirus is particularly dangerous to people with compromised immune systems and other health issues, and the health of the homeless population is not good, Culpepper said.
“They are very, very vulnerable. Luckily, the homeless population has The Well to help monitor their health concerns.”
Before The Well opened in downtown Brunswick five years ago, Culpepper said the health of the homeless population was bad. Since then, those coming to the facility have been in better but not ideal health.
“We pretty much stay on top of their health concerns,” he said. “We are constantly aware of the people we serve.”
While the homeless population is not isolating itself, Culpepper said they are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing. Staff has also emphasized personal hygiene to visitors.
“We told them to assume they have the virus and don’t pass it along,” he said. “Nobody has shown any signs. We’re trying to stay on top of this.”
Those served at the facility have been instructed to let staff know if they are feeling bad for any reason.
“Our concerns are they have no place to go,” he said. “If we have to lock the doors, we have to lock the doors.”
The facility is also imposing a strict ban on people with a place to stay from congregating at The Well after it closes at 5 p.m.
“We told them if they have a place to go, they don’t need to be here,” he said.
On Tuesday, Culpepper said 70 people stopped at The Well for services. The uncertainty about how much the virus will spread and how long the health crisis will last are other concerns among staff.
“For the homeless, it’s a matter to survive,” he said. “We’ll see what the numbers are and how long it will last. If this is prolonged, you’ll find a lot of people in similar positions.”
Culpepper says the nation will survive the ongoing health crisis.
“We do know we still have each other,” he said. “We’ll come through on the other side better for it.”
PORT RESPONSE
In response to coronavirus, the Georgia Ports Authority is working to ensure the safety of port users.
The authority is coordinating with federal, state and local officials to monitor the situation and has canceled all in-person meetings until further notice.
All travel for port employees, port tours and non-essential visitors is suspended. All port customers using facilities are urged to follow health and safety protocols already established by health officials.
CITY MEETINGS
The city of Brunswick is live streaming a meeting for the first time as a way to enable people to watch the city commission without leaving their home and interacting with the public.
City officials said Wednesday’s meeting will still be open to the public, but the live streaming is a way for people to minimize contact with others.
CHAMBER EFFORT
The Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce has created a social media page to promote local restaurants during the health crisis. Information includes delivery options, curbside pickup and specials. The quickly expanding page already has more than 500 members, with a lot of posts by restaurants.
Chamber officials are in the process of creating a similar page for retail businesses. An planned advertising campaign will emphasize the importance of shopping locally and how residents can support small businesses. The pages will be promoted by local media and the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau.
CAMDEN ASSISTANCE
The Camden County Chamber of Commerce has implemented proactive measures to help the county’s most vulnerable residents suffering from food insecurity and to reduce the potential transmission of coronavirus.
The chamber is partnering with two service agencies to provide food for senior citizens and school-aged children who rely on free and reduced lunch for daily meals.
Anyone interested in donating to the program to feed seniors or area students can contact Alison Shores at 729-5840 or at president@camdenchamber.com or Kristen Thomas at 882-7295 or kristen@camdenconnection.org.
VISITORS CENTERS
The two Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau has closed both its welcome centers following the direction of health officials regarding social distancing.
Visitor guides and maps will be placed outside the welcome centers. Toll-free phone numbers are forwarded to staff to ensure they are available to communicate with visitors.
Staff will continue to work remotely and can be reached at 912 638-9014.
FORT FREDERICA
Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island has closed its museum and visitors center in response to the coronavirus threat, but the park grounds will remain open to visitors. The park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Places that remain accessible to the public include Fort Frederica’s townsite, dock, trails and restroom facilities. Activities such as park-ranger led programs and guided tours have been suspended. Fort Frederica’s Living History Festival that was scheduled for Saturday also has been canceled. The March 28 Marsh Madness Cleanup with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has been canceled as well.
PRIME SOUTH BANK
Due to the risk posed by COVID-19, Prime South Bank will be only offering drive-thru services beginning today. Mobile and online banking, and ATMs will still be available. Safe deposit boxes can be accessed by appointment.
The News’ Larry Hobbs contributed to this report.