When federal homeland security special agent Stephen “Daniel” Southerland saw a woman and her child endangered by an unfolding car-jacking attempt in Georgia, his reaction came without effort.
A state trooper for nearly a decade before joining the federal agency, Southerland credited years of law enforcement training for his response in saving the mother and daughter and disrupting the crime.
“All the training I had acquired over the years just kicked in,” Southerland said Thursday during an awards ceremony at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, 1131 Chapel Crossing Road in Glynn County. “What I did was just a natural reaction.”
Southerland was recognized with the Secretary’s Award for Valor, one of dozens of awards presented during the ceremony. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security John Tien hosted the presentation, which was officiated by FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters.
More than 30 teams or individual homeland security employees received the Secretary’s Award.
“I am proud to recognize the significant contributions of DHS employees who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to respond in extraordinary ways to the challenges of protecting the homeland,” Tien said. “Their hard work is exemplary of the DHS workforce’s commitment to keeping our nation safe.”
The Secretary’s Exceptional Gold Medal Award went to the Unaccompanied Child Virtual Case Management Team, a unit under the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Team member Preston Mika drove up from from Orlando, Florida, to accept the award on behalf of the team. More than 11,000 immigrant children from the U.S. Southwestern border were reunited with their parents as a result of the team’s actions.
“This is a great honor,” Mika said. “For me personally, I owe America everything.”
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas was on hand also to address those gathered.
“There is no higher calling than public service,” Mayorkas said. “The personnel throughout our department give so much of themselves to keep our communities safe and to better the lives of others. The individuals we recognize today exemplify the best of our department and the best of public service. I am grateful for their service to our nation and proud to recognize their extraordinary accomplishments.”