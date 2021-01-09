Home staging is powerful marketing tool

Cece Bowen, of Transform Your Interiors, will tell you from the get-go that, “my first love is staging homes for Realtors to help market them to sell at the highest price possible.”
“I’m certified for staging and decorating through the Atlanta Decorating and Staging Guild,” she said.
In business now for four years, Bowen moved to St. Simons this last year from Atlanta. Her open and engaging personality helps her customers feel at ease and comfortable with her quickly.
“Having moved around the country frequently while growing up, I feel I am comfortable with so many different types of people. I am more adaptable to change, and that helps me have empathy for my clients while they are getting the house ready for sale,” she said.
As anyone who’s undergone a move understands, it can be overwhelming to put your house on the market. That’s where Bowen comes in. She helps to decorate the house to sell specifically to the target market. “Decorating to sell a house versus decorating to live in a house are two totally different looks” she said.
“Staging a house is really simplifying a house,” she said, “My motto is … less is more!” Research by the National Association of Realtors, shows that 90 percent of buyers can’t move past what is in front of them and visualize a home with their items in it.
It is crucial to put away all personal pictures, religious artifacts etc. and declutter the home so that their eye can settle in each room and have a focal point. Less items to distract the eye make the house look bigger to the buyer and they can picture themselves in it more easily.
Bowen said most of what she does involves repositioning furniture and decorative items within the house but also taking items out of the house that are not needed for the staging. Items are put away in boxes in the garage or sometimes owners rent a storage unit.
“My favorite part of the job is to “shop” within people’s home, and work off their items,” she said. “People have great treasures – they just need to be re-used in different spots.”
Having a home staged adds to its value, sellers need a competitive edge in this current, fast moving, real estate market. Home staging is truly an investment, not an expense.
“Research has found that 45 percent of buyers are more willing to spend additional money on a house that’s been staged,” Bowen said. “Pristine condition on the interior of a home makes people believe that it is in all over good condition everywhere. It’s perception.”
That perception equates to offers that are 1 to 5 percent higher for staged homes compared to non-staged homes.
Bowen charges $75 an hour for her services, which begins with a two-hour consultation, after which she provides homeowners a write-up on curb appeal, room-by-room and backyard suggestions for staging their home to sell. Many don’t want to tackle that work themselves, so she is hired to rearrange, stage the home and even shop for a few accessories if need be.
“I really truly believe every single house should be staged to sell. It is the most powerful marketing tool.” she said.
The initial cost is minimal, given the amount of advice included with the consultation. Other than removal of objects and rearranging of furniture and accessories, Bowen also recommends paint colors (interior and exterior), provides remodeling/updating tips and suggests what plants to use outside to improve curb appeal if needed.
Because so much of real estate sales is conducted online, Realtors need to have sharp pictures of the homes they’re selling.
“People are looking at photos online first before visiting a home nowadays,” Bowen said. “So, your photos are truly a person’s first impression and they have to look spectacular. Staging is imperative to capture that buyer’s eye and tap into their emotions when searching for a home.”
Bowen really enjoys teaming up with Realtors all throughout the area. The Realtors are the experts on pricing and selling of a home while Bowen helps them to market the house through photos. “It’s more of a partnership,” she said of her relationships with Realtors.
Property management companies, and individuals who want to place their properties in the rental market can also take advantage of her services. Bowen said a rental property is easy to market, because it can be staged once, then photographed.
“So many people use the internet to search for rentals. Photos are the key selling point. Once you have beautiful photos you’re set for a long time,” she said.
Breakout:
Contact Cece Bowen, Transform Your Interiors by emailing transformyourinteriors@gmail.com, or calling 805-471-7117. She works by appointment and is flexible during the week and weekends.