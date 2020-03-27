Flames consumed the St. Simons Island home of PGA Tour pro Davis Love III before dawn Friday morning in the Sinclair Plantation community off Lawrence Road on the island’s north end, according to Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan.
Davis and wife Robin were at their home at 225 Aledru Way at the time of the fire, but both escaped unharmed, Jordan said.
The fire apparently started in the garage and spread quickly, he said. Glynn County firefighters were notified at 5:21 a.m. and the first firefighters were on scene at 5:23 a.m., arriving from the fire station on Frederica Road. Crews from the fire station on Lawrence Road also responded.
Three fire engines, a truck company, two rescue vehicles and a tanker truck responded with a total of 16 firefighters engaged in battling the blazes.
“The house upon our arrival was fully involved in flames,” Jordan said. “It is a complete loss.”
By 8:40 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control and were putting out hotspots, Jordan said.
Around noon Friday, Davis Love issued a statement via Twitter confirming that “our family home was destroyed by an early morning fire.”
Love expressed gratitude to county firefighters for their attempts to save the home. Despite the loss of their home, he added that the Love Family would continue to call St. Simons and Sea Island home.
“We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crises,” Love said.
“We’ve been proud members of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and you respect for our privacy.”
The Cape Cod style home was built in 1998, according to county records.