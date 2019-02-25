One of the most fraught political issues under the Gold Dome this session hinges on the importance of the color of your neighbor’s house.
House Bill 302, championed by homebuilders and property developers, would prohibit localities from mandating a list of aspects about one- and two-family dwellings, including exterior color, type or style of exterior cladding material, style or materials of roof structures or porches, exterior nonstructural architectural ornamentation, location and styling of windows and doors including garage doors, number and types of rooms, interior layout of rooms and types of foundation structures approved under state minimum standard codes.
The bill passed out of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee by a tight 6-5 vote Wednesday. State Rep. Vance Smith, R-Pine Mountain, is the lead sponsor of the bill. He said he’s been hearing from people about restrictive requirements by cities and counties, and how they’re hamstrung in pursuing what they want in the residence they seek to build.
“And hearing these comments on these additional restrictions, I asked myself, ‘How far do we go,’ I guess, is the big question,” Smith said at the committee meeting Wednesday. “And when do we stop with additional restrictions? How many more will there be? How are they affecting the private citizen and private property rights, is the way I’m looking at it.”
The legislation, as it’s understood, would not affect properties covered by the Georgia Historic Preservation Act, the National Register of Historic Places, historic landmarks, homeowner associations or other zoning ordinances.
Smith said he understands the need for codes and guidelines for soundness and safety, but that localities shouldn’t take away the decision-making ability of people in building their residences.
State Rep. Matthew Wilson, D-Brookhaven, questioned whether the bill would take away the right of local residents in their self- governance.
“I’m just trying to understand why the state has a role in stripping local citizens — you mentioned local citizens — is it not true that local citizens express their intent through electing local officials, and if those local officials have put in codes or ordinances restricting, for example, exterior building color, how does the state have a role in thwarting that?” Wilson asked.
Smith said that, for him, it all goes back to personal property rights.
As strong as the bill’s support is from the development and real estate sectors, it’s opposed with equal passion by the state’s local governments.
“Five years ago, Gov. Deal — former Gov. Deal — invited all 450 mayors of the state of Georgia to his Governor’s Mansion for lunch,” Lilburn Mayor Johnny Crist said. “He was on a quest, at that point, to make Georgia the No. 1 place in which to do business. He challenged all of us, as mayors of our cities, to work with the state to develop a significant No. 1 state. He firmly tasked us with the idea of building our cities, and that included all of the design standards that were in our local covenants.
“I serve on the board of (Gwinnett Municipal Association) — we have 16 cities in the county of Gwinnett, I think we’re the largest number of cities per county of any of the 20 counties in the greater Atlanta area, and I serve on the board of that organization. As I polled our mayors, and there is strong circulation petitions going around about this bill, the No. 1 response from the mayors is, ‘You’ve got to be kidding.’ The reason our cities are the places you want to live is because of design standards.”
Crist said the reason that cities spend so much money to put utilities underground is because of aesthetics, that people want to live somewhere interesting and inviting.
“I’ve been a pastor all my life,” Crist said. “We purchased a racquetball court in Dunwoody, and we converted it to a church facility, and to get through the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and that organization, I just wanted to move out. But you know what, the net result, the building doubled in price in the years that we were there, and I was so glad that I’m in a community that has standards that say you just can’t do what you want to do over there — it’s important.”
A number of homebuilders spoke to the committee, along with Mike Vaquer, who represents the Homebuilders Association of Greater Savannah.
“We are seeing this in a number of jurisdictions where there are efforts to limit the colors that you use, limit the type of exterior facades that are used, and in some of these instances, you have some very bizarre situations where in one ordinance, you cannot use aluminum siding on the facade of the house, but you can use it on the eaves and soffits,” Vaquer said. “How does that figure?
“Style — there are efforts to dictate style, dictate the roofs, to dictate how many roof planes can be visible from the street. What the pitch of the roof is going to be. What the windows are. What the doors are going to be. Where the doors are going to be. How much of the facade of the house can be taken up by garage.”
He said that while this issue could appear just to be about looks, but when you “start diddling with window location and roof pitch and garage location, there are manifestations that take place inside of that property as well. And attached to each one of these product restrictions is additional cost.”
Vaquer said there is a time and a place for aesthetic design standards, but that’s between the property owner and the developer. He and others who spoke to the committee referenced that these standards, when imposed by a locality, can drive up the price and drive down the affordability of entry-level housing.
Tom Gehl, representing the Georgia Municipal Association, called the bill a power grab.
“Put simply, this bill takes the power away from the people, the citizens, to decide the look and feel of our communities,” Gehl said. “It’s a serious threat to home rule, and the local citizens’ control, but it’s a real boon to the homebuilders. These are the same special interests that support the bill. Citizens, not special interests, should make decisions about the look and feel of communities that you all represent.
“This legislation would stop that tough debate that happens, city by city, county by county, of what is an appropriate look and feel for those communities. That debate would go away. Citizens would not be allowed to work with their neighbors, their planning commissions, their locally elected officials, to protect their investments and their property values and regulate design standards for residential homes. It’s a threat to home rule, it’s a threat to local citizens’ ability to control their communities.”
The bill now awaits action on the House General Calendar.