Jekyll Island has been transformed into a land of holiday cheer.
The island’s Holly Jolly Jekyll season kicked off Friday with the start of holiday events and activities, the rollout of numerous carefully crafted decorations and the lighting of more than a million bulbs around Jekyll.
The season, which will run through Jan. 2, aims to give visitors the opportunity to experience Jekyll Island in a new way and see the island as the starting point of some of their best family memories, said Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for the Jekyll Island Authority.
“The holidays on Jekyll Island are as unique as the island itself,” she said. “From Florida all the way up the East coast, you won’t find another holiday experience like it. The island is a special place year-round, but particularly during this season, the magic of Jekyll Island becomes exponentially brighter.”
Over a million lights will illuminate the island this year, and more than 45,000 lights are strung on the Great Tree in the Historic District.
Toy soldiers and candy canes standing 8 feet tall are dispersed through the Beach Village, along with more than 200 hanging and ground displays on the island and decorations on the exterior of Faith Chapel.
Other attractions include Peppermint Land, Santa Claus sightings, Holidays in History, Mailbox on Main and fireworks displays.
Guests can see the lights through an open-air trolley tour on select nights throughout the season. The tour is offered through the Mosaic Museum and will continue to follow current COVID-19 precautions and guidelines, including reduced tour occupancy, social distancing by spacing between groups on the trolley and contactless ticket purchases online.
The inaugural Cold-Stunned Plunge takes place today and raises money for the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll.
The Holly Jolly season has evolved in recent years and is now spread out more around the island. The pandemic required JIA staff to reimagine many aspects of the season.
Jekyll welcomed more than 270,000 visitors during the 2020 season, which was a 36% increase in visitors from 2019.
The season is six weeks of holiday joy for the island residents and visitors, but for authority staff, it’s a year-long process.
“Several departments throughout the Jekyll Island Authority are behind the magic,” said Noel Jensen, deputy executive director for JIA. “During peak preparations we have more than 35 team members dedicated just to holiday décor, signage and planning, from counting the light bulbs, to running electricity for the various displays, to meticulously wrapping each branch of a live oak.”
JIA staff are already planning for next year.
“When summer rolls around, we begin the process of ordering the additional materials needed, building new light structures, and then the decorating kicks off in early September,” Jensen said. “It takes several months to get all of the lights and décor set up and on display. It can take almost a week to transform one of the live oak trees in the Historic District.”
The planning process for the Holly Jolly season includes annual brainstorming about opportunities to do something new or different.
“Most of the displays are similar year after year and are strategically placed around the island where they might fit best for visitors viewing them,” Jensen said. “But some projects, like the new hanging oversized ornaments in the oak trees, evolve from inspiration taken from displays around the country, like New Orleans’ Christmas in the Oaks.”
Jensen recalled showing pictures to Phillip Kidney, roads and grounds superintendent for JIA, whose team came up with a way to build the hanging ornaments by hand. They constructed each hanging display on rainy days that would have otherwise been unproductive.
“They enjoy getting creative with the shapes and take great pride in what each ornament looks like,” Jensen said.
There’s intention behind every new element added to the Holly Jolly season, Hawkins said.
“This year we added several 8-foot toy soldiers guarding Beach Village, where we have high foot traffic, and just the sight of them will stop you in your tracks,” she said. “And at Peppermint Land, which was designed as a nod to the original island amusement park of decades ago, we’ve added to the whimsy of mini golf with more life-size gummy bears and candy canes.”
The holiday decorations officially close the “loop” on the self-guided tour by adding the hanging, oversized ornaments on Ben Fortson Parkway between the divided intersection and the roundabout so that now there is an entire route without a long pause in lights.
“In past years it has been the addition of Peppermint Land at mini-golf and the Twelve Days of Christmas display down Shell Road which was a herculean task, as well,” Jensen said.
Lights have also been added to some of Jekyll’s historic structures.
“For the first time in its history, the exterior of Faith Chapel will be wrapped in holiday lights and glowing,” Hawkins said. “And the Great Tree, as we call it, has more than 45,000 lights on it this year — an increase of more than 10,000 lights over years past and just 5,000 shy of the count on the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City, which I find rather fitting, since the Great Tree sits right in front of the original Rockefeller winter residence on Jekyll Island.”
For more information about the season, visit jekyllisland.com/holiday.