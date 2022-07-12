State Rep. Don Hogan didn’t plan on speaking Monday at the Golden Isles Republican Women’s Club meeting until he was pressed into action.
He was a last-minute replacement for the planned keynote speaker, former state Rep. Alex Atwood, who was ill and could not attend the meeting.
Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, has represented District 179 since 2017. The district includes Sea Island, St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island and portions of Brunswick and South Glynn County.
He announced in November that he is not seeking another term in office.
During his presentation, Hogan explained how the state House of Representatives works and the one thing that made it difficult not to seek another term in office.
“The bad thing about leaving is I left a lot of good friends there,” he said.
During his time in the state House, Hogan served in different committees including appropriations, economy and tourism, health and human services, and mental health.
Hogan, retired in the field of mental health, helped support the Mental Health Parity Act that was passed by the General Assembly this session and signed into law by the governor. The legislation requires insurance companies to treat mental health care the same as physical health care and loosen the requirements for when law enforcement can voluntarily commit someone.
In many cases the people causing problems are on medications they stop taking.
Hogan said another accomplishment this past legislative term was for $1.4 million in restitution for Dennis Perry, a Jacksonville, Florida, man who was incarcerated more than 20 years for a murder DNA tests showed he didn’t commit.
Hogan was the bill’s main sponsor, with the support of Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine, Buddy DeLoach, R-Cedartown, and two Democratic state representatives, Al Williams, D-Midway, and Brian Prince, D-Augusta.