The moving around of committee assignments in the state House of Representatives turned out to be a particular benefit to Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, who now finds himself with two new leadership titles ahead of next year’s session.
Speaker of the House David Ralston, whose office announced the moves Thursday, spoke to The News about the impending decision Tuesday and said Hogan established himself as a legislator that other members trust and respect.
“For example, the oyster bill this past session, he was very instrumental in helping Rep. (Jesse) Petrea draft that bill that got passed,” Ralston said. “People look at Don Hogan, who don’t live on the coast, and know that he — they know they can believe what he says about the issues that matter to the coast.
“I talked with some people (Monday) in a couple stops that, when you really look at it, we don’t have that many members of the House or Senate who represent Coastal Georgia. So, it’s important that Coastal Georgia have people at the Capitol that other members who live in the mountains or who live in metro areas, they can believe what they say about issues like that.”
Hogan now has the responsibility of being the chairman of the House Information & Audits Committee and was tapped as a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Human Resources.
Some committee reassignment was undoubtedly in the cards anyway, considering leadership roles held by the 10 Republican members who openly rebelled against Ralston following an investigation by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV into the speaker’s alleged use of his office in delaying cases involving his criminal law clients.
Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, continues to advocate for Ralston to resign — including raising the issue again recently on social media when the speaker traveled through Southeast Georgia — and lost his vice-chairmanship of the House Regulated Industries Committee. Rep. J. Collins, R-Villa Rica, received the position instead.