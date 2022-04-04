Glynn County’s longtime advocate of improving mental health care services in Georgia will retire at the end of year knowing something is finally being done.
“We’ve got a good bill,” Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, said of the passage if House Bill 1013.
Hogan is one of the chief sponsors of the legislation.
“It’s a great start to try to deliver services to people with mental illnesses,” he said. “(Georgia) is at the bottom of the barrel right now. This will help fix that.”
The state House passed the sweeping legislation 166-0 Wednesday. It included several tweaks by the Senate to the initial bill approved earlier by the House.
The bill returns to the Senate with a minor change by the House and is expected to pass. It will then go to the governor for his signature.
One of the features of the legislation includes a provision Hogan tried to pass in legislation he introduced during the 2021 session of the General Assembly. It allows the state to require individuals with a mental health issue to take prescribed medication.
“A lot of people don’t think they need medication anymore and they quit taking it and do something to where they end up back in jail,” Hogan said. “This will help.”
Sheriffs and district attorneys say it is not unusual for 40% or more of inmate populations to be made up of men and women with mental health issues.
These people need help, not incarceration, where they have been known to harm themselves, Hogan said.
“We’ve had some deaths in jails around the state,” Hogan said, attributing cases to mental health issues.
The provision in the original House version of the bill requiring parity in insurance coverage for mental health services was among the issues bogging the legislation down in the Senate. After toying with the bill, the Senate approved the legislation unanimously.
House leaders warned insurance carriers in the state that they will be watching what they do. It is federal law that insurance companies treat mental health and medical health services the same.
Among other things, the Mental Health Bill:
• Allows law enforcement to take an individual suspected of having a mental health issue to an emergency facility for evaluation.
• Puts hospitals in charge of transporting mental health patients, a task usually handled by sheriffs.
• Boosts measures designed to keep people with mental health and substance abuse problems out of jail.
Hogan cautions those who expect to see instant change in a state that ranks at the bottom in mental health care services.
“This is such a big bill that it’s going to take a while to get it going,” he said. “It’s over 80 pages long.”
It’s not the only reason. The problem has remained unaddressed for so long that it will not be an easy fix, he said.
There is also the issue of service providers. There is not enough of them.
“We don’t have qualified people to deliver the services,” he said, adding the bill addresses the void by offering student loan payoffs to those going into the mental health field.
Hogan commended House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, for taking a lead in efforts to prop up mental health services.
Hogan also has played a significant role in rallying a state response to what has been a major issue to Georgia and to him.
“I’ve worked very hard on this, and this is a great start to try to deliver services to people with mental illnesses,” he said.
Hogan is in the last year of his third term, having announced earlier his plan to retire from state office.