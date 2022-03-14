Improving mental health services in Georgia has been a passion of Rep. Don Hogan since he took state office in 2017.
Now, in his last year as a member of the Georgia General Assembly, the St. Simons Island Republican feels the state is on its way to actually doing something about it.
Giving him cause for hope is the passage last week of House Bill 1013. It addresses a number of the same issues Hogan targeted in a measure he sponsored in 2021 that hit a snag in the legislature.
With the backing of House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, HB 1013 sailed through the lower chamber in a 169-3 vote.
“I feel good about it,” Hogan said. “It’s a complicated situation, and it’s going to be a lot of work. We have a big problem in the state of Georgia. We are the worst in the nation. The bill is a real try at doing something about the problem we have.”
Hogan was asked to rate the bill on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best.
“I give it a 5,” he said. “It’s a great bill. It’s 84 pages and it has a lot in it.”
Among the highlights are a requirement that mental health care be treated the same as physical care by insurers and removal of many of the obstacles to involuntary treatment.
“We can provide help with medication,” Hogan said. “They get to feeling good, and they stop taking their medication. They start acting out, and they end up in jail.”
Sheriffs and district attorneys across the state told a legislative study committee last year that 40% or more of the inmates in county jails suffer a mental illness.
The measure levels language at another major concern expressed last year by Ralston and Hogan.
Both lamented the dearth of personnel in Georgia qualified to work with patients with mental health issues.
HB 1013 includes an attempt to resolve that with a financial reward. The state will pay off the education loans of college graduates and others receiving proper training for those who agree to work in Georgia. Of the $29 million projected cost of the bill, an estimated $10 million will go to student loan payoffs.
“The Speaker has done real good,” Hogan said, lauding Ralston for his leadership in getting the measure through the House.
“I’m real proud of this bill. It’s going to do real good for our mental health folks.”
The fate of the legislation now rests with the Senate.
“We’ll see what they do with it,” Hogan said.