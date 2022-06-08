State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, was named the 42nd recipient of the Alfred W. Jones, Sr. Award at Monday’s annual awards dinner by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
Woody Woodside, former chamber director, presented the award to Hogan, who seemed surprised when he realized he was the recipient of the Chamber’s most prestigious honor as the audience stood to give him an ovation.
Woodside touted Hogan’s advocacy for mental health services, his leadership when he served on the Glynn County Commission and his service in the state House of Representatives, where he is retiring after serving two terms.
“This is quite an honor,” Hogan said. “I never expected to receive an honor like this.”
Hogan explained how the Golden Isles used to have separate chambers of commerce on St. Simons Island and the mainland. He and Woodside helped support the merger of the two chambers to make one that is even better.
“We saw the need to combine the chambers,” he said. “I think we’re all one community.”
Before the awards, Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the chamber, told the audience workforce development continues to be among the biggest issues.
Ongoing ways the local workforce challenges are being addressed include a teacher externship program where educators go into selected businesses to learn the education requirements for the positions in each company.
The Chamber put STEM kits in middle school classrooms to encourage students to consider technical careers. One-third of the participants in the Leadership Glynn program are minorities, to reflect the makeup of the community, Staffins said.
A big round of applause erupted when Staffins announced funding for the design of a new laboratory building at the Brunswick campus for Coastal Pines Technical College has been approved by the governor’s office.
Other recipients honored at the awards dinner are:
• Donna Davis, with McGinty-Gordon & Associates, was recipient of the Chairman’s Award. Davis also serves as the Chamber’s vice chair of special projects.
• Sarabeth Sutton from Coastal Area District Development Authority received the Ambassador of the Year Award.
• Southern Soul Barbeque was the winner of Small Business of the Year.
• Susan Bates, owner of two restaurants, Tipsy McSway’s in downtown Brunswick and Tipsy McFly’s at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, was named recipient of the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award.
• Pat Cooper accepted the Milton H. “Woody” Woodside Community Champion Award for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Hodnett Cooper Real Estate.
The evening concluded with the passing of the gavel from Michael Scherneck to Cedric King, who will serve as the chairman of the chamber’s board of directors for the next year. King will serve as the first African American chairman in the history of the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.