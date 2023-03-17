A bill in the Georgia General Assembly to change the makeup of the Sapelo Island Heritage Authority that passed the House of Representatives March 2 without any input from the island’s Gullah-Geechee residents was tweaked this week before passing out of a Senate committee.

But the language change made Wednesday before the bill passed in a Senate committee only satisfied one of the requests made by descendants of enslaved African Americans who live in the island’s Hog Hammock community and puts the onus on the commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources to create a policy to fulfill the other requests.

