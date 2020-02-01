The family legacy of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation did not end in 1973 with the death of Ophelia Dent, although she was the last in the line of those who presided over the antebellum estate for 167 years.
No, Hofwyl-Broadfield’s family ties still thrive vibrantly among us here in the Golden Isles and farther abroad, in dark rich hues that speak of hardship and injustice, perseverance and survival.
To be certain, a rich historical legacy is left to us by James Troup, George Dent, William Brailsford and others from the family that oversaw this once burgeoning rice plantation on the Altamaha Delta.
But what of Fribby, Sanco and Stephen? Their ancestors are with us still to this day: neighbors, church deacons, fishing buddies, teachers, valued members of society.
And there are so many more we have yet to get to know. Cyrus, Mingo, Prissy, Dido and Friday to name just a few. They were Hofwyl-Broadfield’s most overlooked — and most indispensable. The enslaved people at Hofwyl-Broadfield made up the vast majority of the estate’s population during the antebellum era. The burden of forced labor that drove the plantation’s prosperity fell upon their backs.
They had no surnames when freedom came with the end of the Civil War in 1865. They settled in rural communities nearby, such as Needwood, Petersville and Evelyn. Their progenitors spread out even farther, their family histories handed down orally and perhaps spreading thin with time.
But next Sunday, Feb. 9, Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site will honor these folks with a family reunion of sorts. Thanks to the indefatigable efforts of local historians Amy Lyn Hedrick and Dr. William H.A. Collins, we now know a little more about who these people were — and who they became.
Come see for yourself. The program, I Am Hofwyl, begins at 2 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield’s visitors’ center. It is free. In fact, admission to Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site is free all day (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on that date, part of the Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday.
Hedrick is a historical genealogist and the webmaster of GlynnGen.com, which is an excellent source of local history that has been referenced many times in this column. Collins is the curator of the Burning of Darien Museum. (If you wonder why Darien has a Burning Museum, at the very least you did not pay attention during the historically accurate Oscar-winning movie, Glory.)
These two have done their homework. Starting with Dent family records at Hofwyl-Broadfield State Historic Site and then delving into the records of local African-American families, they have put down some solid genealogical roots. It started with an 1849 estate inventory, prompted by the death of James Troup. Listed merely as property in that inventory were the names of 357 human beings. First name only.
“Most of the estate was enslaved workers,” said Mason Stewart, President of the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield who also helped with the research. “Working with Bill and Amy, we went through a whole bunch of records. We were working both forward and backward, trying to bring things together.”
So far, their efforts have produced 40 surnames that are likely matches to some of those first names listed on the estate’s 1849 inventory. Additionally, the work has produced three solid family trees. Those surnames are Polite, Capers and Walberg.
I have had the pleasure of meeting some of the Polite descendants when I wrote about Needwood Baptist Church, the focal point of an African-American community that formed near Hofwyl-Broadfield in the late 19th century and thrived well into the 1960s. Their family roots date back at least to London, a man who was born into slavery at Hofwyl-Broadfield, worked for the Dents as a freedman and likely helped build Needwood church.
Some members of the Capers family also continued to work at Hofwyl-Broadfield after freedom. Rudolph Capers was the butler who entered the downstairs parlor on Sept. 5, 1973 to discover Ophelia had passed away while sitting up over coffee at the age of 85. (Childless, the feisty yet benevolent Ophelia left Hofwyl-Broadfield to the state upon her death, gifting us with one of the better-preserved plantation homes in the region.)
Meeting with the living descendants who carry the surnames that Fribby, Sanco and Stephen were denied during slavery adds a distinctive flourish to those family trees, Stewart said.
“They have shared stories with us and and photographs of modern descendants,” he said. “It brings the names on that list of property to life. It shows these people have a story to tell us, that they were not just property. Those three names blossomed into faces that are here today. These are people who made every bit as much of a contribution to our modern community today as the Troups and Dents did in their era.”
The upcoming program also will include a presentation of what life was like for the enslaved on Hofwyl-Broadfield, as well as what their arduous labors produced. Folks who believe their roots might lead to Hofwyl-Broadfield are encouraged to attend. After the program, Hedrick will provide forms and information to assist in tracing genealogical family histories.
“I think it’s so important that we capture the history of this,” Stewart said.
Bill Giles agrees. The site manager at Hofwyl-Broadfield said the story of the enslaved people who lived there from 1806 to ‘65 is the larger part of the plantation’s narrative. To this end, he anticipates more will be done in the near future at Hofwyl-Broadfield to tell their stories, along with those of the Brailsfords and Troups and Dents.
We owe that to 357 human beings who are listed by first name only on an 1849 inventory of plantation property. That, and so much more.
“It’s the same in any given time,” Giles said. “Take 1849. There are 357 slaves and about 10 white people (at Hofwyl-Broadfield). So it’s really about 90 percent of the story in terms of who lived here and the work that was done. And today, within a 5 miles radius of here, there are people who we know are descended from the families that we know worked here. And we’re sure there are lots more who we don’t know about, or maybe they don’t know. It’s just a massive part of the story that we have to tell here.”