Painters at Albert’s Plein Air Affair at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation on Saturday may have had the best conditions in the 11 years of the event.

The weather has been just as good plenty of times, but more than one of the artists and plenty of the spectators noted they hadn’t seen — or felt the bites of — any sand gnats. That’s why the dominant smells around the easels were mineral spirits for cleaning brushes rather than Deet and other insect repellents.

