Painters at Albert’s Plein Air Affair at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation on Saturday may have had the best conditions in the 11 years of the event.
The weather has been just as good plenty of times, but more than one of the artists and plenty of the spectators noted they hadn’t seen — or felt the bites of — any sand gnats. That’s why the dominant smells around the easels were mineral spirits for cleaning brushes rather than Deet and other insect repellents.
Albert Fendig, for whom the event is named, tooled between artists in a golf cart looking at their work and thanking them for coming.
A plein air painter himself, the retired trustee of the state historic site congratulated the organizers.
“Whoever is in charge of putting this thing on, they have pull with the weather and pull with the artists,” he said.
Fendig first came to Hofwyl in the early 1960s to meet with Ophelia Dent, who lived in the antebellum plantation house and operated a dairy farm there with her sister, Miriam.
“Ophelia and Miriam would be proud,’’ he said.
He also noted the sisters would have enjoyed seeing all the kids running around with baskets looking for items in the park’s annual scavenger hunt that replaced an Easter egg hunt. There have been more than 100 scavenger hunters with 12 days remaining.
“It’s just fun,’’ Fendig said. “What better place can you have than this?”
Cheryl Simeone drove up from Amelia Island where she spends four months each year.
Simeone said she’s from “very upstate New York” and lives on the St. Lawrence River in the Finger Lakes region.
A member of the First Coast Plein Air Painters, Simeone said, “I look forward to this every year.”
As does Christ Dougherty, a middle school art teacher from St. Marys.
“I come every year to this. It’s just a great painting event,’’ he said as he, Simeone and organizer George Netherton all painted a huge oak near the park entrance.
For Susan Sponaas, it was her first plein air painting.
“It’s a challenge,’’ she said as she painted the draping arms of an ancient oak.
The wind blew some of her equipment around and the light constantly changed, Sponaas said.
The paintings will be on exhibit in May at the gallery in Southeast Georgia Health System’s outpatient facility, at the Old Jail gallery in Darien during June and July and at the visitor center on St. Simons Island in August.