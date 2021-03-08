Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals focuses on guests

Thirteen years ago, Hodnett Cooper Real Estate and Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals went from being one company to two. Operating solely as a vacation rental program has allowed Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals to focus on the hospitality industry and make improvements as the industry grows. One area in which they have seen the industry shift is the desire for people to receive more personalized service.
Focusing on guest and owner expectations and providing a boutique experience can be challenging, but they attribute their success to teamwork and communication. “With only 20 employees we are a small business, locally owned, locally operated, so we have created small in-house teams to ensure people are receiving the personalized attention they deserve,” says Kris Maichle, General Manager. From marketing to maintenance, these in-house teams work together to provide exceptional customer service.
Carey Bird manages the luxury vacation rental division and has been with Hodnett Cooper for four years. “One of the many reasons guests choose to stay in one of our luxury homes is because of the benefits of the premiere concierge program.” Whether guests need groceries, dinner reservations, or an owner wants to remodel their home, Carey is a phone call away. But it is not just the guests of premier concierge who receive these benefits. Hodnett Cooper works to help every guest with their travel needs, no matter what they may be.
With a guest relations team of six reservation specialists, Hodnett Cooper works to make every interaction with a guest and owner a positive one. “We are the first point of contact; it is our responsibility to make sure they are happy, from start to finish,” says Holly Brockington. Holly is a 20-year veteran of Hodnett Cooper, and, in addition to working with guests, also handles communications with new owners. Hodnett Cooper continues to expand on its guest relations team, adding Stephanie Jacobs to the team to carry out special wishes or celebrations for guests. “From celebrating an anniversary, to traveling to St. Simons Island for the first time, we want each guest to know we are a part of their story and that we appreciate them celebrating with us,” says Stephanie Jacobs. “However we can make their stay more special, we do it.”
Another area that sets Hodnett Cooper apart is its ability to provide in-house maintenance and an inspection team. “Many of our owners don’t live locally and they entrust us to maintain their property; we take that responsibility very seriously,” says Joe Villareal, Director of Housekeeping.
With a four-person inspection team, properties are walked regularly, whether prior to a guest arrival, post-stay, or, if a property is vacant. The process is not just focused on a cleaning inspection but also includes checking for basic maintenance issues. The inspectors also look for conditional issues that warrant reporting back to our team of property managers to address both inside and outside the home. “All homes are going to experience issues at one point or another; it’s inevitable, and having an in-house team available allows us to jump on the problem rather than waiting for third party vendors,” says Kris.
In addition to an in-house inspection team, Hodnett Cooper also has a maintenance manager. Gregg Moore, the in-house Maintenance Manager, focuses solely on Hodnett Cooper properties. Working in the field for over 20 years, he has expertise in a wide range of areas. For larger projects, Hodnett Cooper continues to build relationships with local contractors who are responsive to their needs. Having Gregg and an in-house inspection team has been especially helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the initial onset of the pandemic, it became apparent that people wanted to resume travel, but remained concerned for their safety. The Hodnett Cooper team began discussing ways to make guests feel more comfortable. After much research, they invested in unique sprayers and partnered with Ecovasive Infection Control to use a botanical, EPA-approved, bleach-free solution with a four-minute kill claim for coronavirus and many other harmful pathogens. Because of Hodnett Cooper’s in-house inspection team, they were able to offer specialized training to use the sprayers and chemicals. “It takes a few extra minutes and provides peace of mind for our guests,” says Joe.
“Now, more than ever, we want our guests to feel safe and healthy in their vacation rental. And, if for whatever reason an issue arises, we are available immediately,” says Kris. “We’ve been around for a long time; we’ve learned the right way to do things. Ensuring our owners are satisfied and guests continue to return is key to everyone’s success and happiness.”
Breakout:
Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals, at 520 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, specializes in vacation rentals in Coastal Georgia. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The toll-free telephone number is 877-881-9031, and they can also be contacted via email at vacations@hodnettcooper.com. Visit the website at www.hodnettcooper.com, for more information.