Magnolia Realty, one of the oldest real estate companies in the region, is under new ownership.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate has purchased the business based in Kingsland to further solidify its presence in Camden County.
Missy Neu, the company’s chief operating officer, said there has always been a strong relationship between the two businesses. Magnolia Realty was a Prudential company that declined to merge with Berkshire Hathaway nearly a decade ago. Now, the company’s leadership is ready for a change, Neu said.
“We’re excited to provide buyers and sellers with the expertise, service, and networking connections that our agents are known for in the rapidly growing Camden County community,” Neu said. “Under the leadership of Kathleen Boswell, this office will be a tremendous asset to the community and will continue to flourish.”
Former state Rep. and Realtor Cecily Hill, owner of Magnolia Realty, said the two companies share the same high standards for customer service.
“We have always provided outstanding value to our customers and clients and we look forward to continuing to serve our community with the support of a global brand and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate,” Hill said. “Finding another company that aligns with our values of integrity, outstanding service, and hard work makes us so proud to do business with them.”
Neu said the Magnolia Realty staff will remain with the company and play important roles.
“It’s a really strong market,” she said. “It’s just a natural fit for us.”
Neu said her company already did a lot of business in Camden County, mostly in the north end, but brokers have marketed properties throughout the county.
Magnolia Realty also brings a strong commercial property division that will help bolster the parent company’s efforts to expand into that market throughout the region, Neu said.
“The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand has been an essential part of our company’s expansion and success,” said Pat Cooper, owner & broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate. “This is an exciting time for our company, our clients, and our agents. I’m thrilled to welcome Magnolia Realty as a member of our real estate family.”
Hodnett Cooper is a family-owned and operated company with five offices throughout Coastal Georgia offering a full range of real estate services including real estate sales, residential rentals, property management and commercial sales. Magnolia Realty is a household name in real estate in Camden County for over 30 years. Company officials said “this acquisition could not be more seamless.”
The acquisition helps Hodnett Cooper solidify its status as the top-rated real estate brokerage in Coastal Georgia.