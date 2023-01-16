State Sen. Mike Hodges couldn’t be more pleased with his legislative committee appointments.
Friends familiar with the background of the St. Simons Island Republican might even agree the assignments, good for at least the two-year term, are right up his alley.
His Senate committees include secretary of Banking and Financial Institutions; Economic Development and Tourism; Finance; and Health and Human Services (ex-officio).
Perfect for a man who has been in the banking business 47 years and who served on the Jekyll Island Authority during its redevelopment into a stronger tourist magnet. It’s also right on the nose for a long-time member of the board of Southeast Georgia Health System.
The only committee in the General Assembly he will be seated on where he will be unable to draw from direct personal experience is Judiciary. He did not ask for the assignment and was surprised to get it.
“That just came out of the blue,” Hodges said. “I do believe it’s good to have non-lawyers involved in Judiciary affairs. They want to have some…voters with just real world experience.”
Real world experience he has. It includes 20 years on the hospital authority and the raft of other community organizations and activities he has been involved in, including those 14 years on the Jekyll Island Authority.
“From that standpoint, I got a lot of experience,” he said.
Hodges is pleased his committee assignments like Economic Development and Tourism will enable him to focus on issues close to home.
“Tourism is the second largest industry in the state behind agriculture, and it’s the biggest industry we’re in,” he said.
Hodges also is looking forward to serving on the Health and Human Services Committee. His years on the health system’s board gives him insight into the challenges facing healthcare today, including the extra strain on services, costs and revenue caused by COVID-19.
Attending the inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday in Atlanta, Hodges said he is in step with the governor’s plans for Georgia.
“I’m completely on board with everything he talked about,” Hodges said. “We have a humongous surplus. Give it back to the people who paid it and let them decide how to spend it.”
Other Kemp initiatives he favors include workforce development.
“Workforce development is absolutely one of the biggest issues we have, and housing,” Hodges said.
To Hodges, teaching individuals job skills is gaining little if they are unable to find affordable housing.