Local banking executive Mike Hodges announced his campaign for the Third District state Senate seat Sunday.
The post is currently held by Republican Sheila McNeill, who earlier this year said she would not be seeking reelection due to her husband’s health.
Hodges, who is running as a Republican, will have to contend with fellow GOP member Jeff Jones in a primary for the party nomination.
Early voting in the primary will begin May 2.
Hodges has served in leadership roles in civic and professional organizations, including the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Brunswick Kiwanis Club, Coastal Georgia Historical Society, Jekyll Island Authority Board of Directors, College of Coastal Georgia Foundation and Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority, among others. This marks his first attempt for elected public office.
“I am not a politician, but I have spent a lifetime building relationships and trying my best to make this area a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Hodges said. “As a volunteer on many local boards, my priorities have been expanding health care services, improving education and boosting economic development. I would like to use my experience to make a difference in the General Assembly. I will be ready and able to serve my constituents and senate district on day one.”
Georgia Senate District 3 includes the counties of Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Charlton counties, along with a portion of Ware County beginning next year.
Hodges is a Glynn County native and resides on St. Simons Island. He has worked in banking 47 years and currently serves as president of the Southeast Georgia market for Ameris Bank.
A member of Brunswick High School’s 1971 graduating class, Hodges is a graduate of College of Coastal Georgia, then known as Brunswick Junior College, and earned degrees in banking and finance from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, the UGA School of Banking and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware. He is also a graduate of both Leadership Glynn and Leadership Georgia program
A founding director and senior officer of First Bank of Brunswick in 1990, he was named CEO in 1996. The financial institution was acquired by Ameris Bancorp in 2001.
As a member of the CCGA Foundation, he helped spearhead the transformation of the two-year junior college to a four-year college.
Since 2003, Hodges has served on the hospital authority, including as chair. He has also served on the board of Southeast Georgia Health Systems since 2015 and is the current chair of the Coastal Community Health Board, the governing body over the affiliation between SGHS and Baptist Health System in Jacksonville.
Hodges and his wife, Dana, have been married for 38 years, have two grown sons and are looking forward to the arrival of their first grandchild this summer.