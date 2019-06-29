The people of St. Simons and Brunswick appreciate the rich history of the Golden Isles, and The Brunswick News’ own crime reporter Larry Hobbs knows it.
You may have read his first book “A Historical Crash Course on Coastal Georgia and the Golden Isles” published in 2017, which provided readers with a brief history of Coastal Georgia from the 1500s to the 2000s based on a series of lectures given at the St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum by local historian Buddy Sullivan.
Since those lectures, Hobbs has written a weekly history column for the weekend edition of The News. His most recent book, “Coast Tales: True Historic Stories from Georgia’s Golden Isles,” was published this year. It is a collection of writings from the first year of Hobbs’ history column.
Hobbs says that balancing his work as a reporter and as a historical columnist is fun above all else, and that the inspiration to compile his columns into a book came from the positive feedback he was receiving on them.
“When I started writing these columns, folks were keeping them and putting them together,” Hobbs said. “I had already written one book which sold quite nicely, so I decided folks would appreciate having those columns together.”
Hobbs said he conducted research for his book the same way he did while studying history at Troy University in Alabama, giving himself a crash course on a different subject every week.
“I find out something new every week,” Hobbs said. “What makes it even more fulfilling is when people who are natives here come up to me and say ‘Wow, I didn’t know that.’”
The real meaning behind the name of the Battle of Bloody Marsh, or the fact that the U.S.S Constitution was built with wood from St. Simons Island oaks are just some of the fascinating tidbits of uncommon knowledge that are included in the book.
A history buff since his childhood, Hobbs said he essentially learned to read as a child from old National Geographic magazines and the Time Life history book series that his father bought him. Growing up in the South, he said a healthy appreciation of Civil War history was almost mandatory.
To Hobbs, accuracy is the biggest challenge with writing his weekly column.
“I can tell you right now that I’m not going to get it right 100 percent of the time, and my readers have called me on it,” Hobbs said. “And it is always fixed and corrected.”
Hobbs said he was happy to put in time on his off hours to turn those weekly columns into a book.
“The most time spent in putting the columns together in book form was the additional fact-checking, doing further research and fine-tuning of the story-telling process to transcend from a column written on a weekly to deadline to a composite collection of local history with a narrative that will withstand the test of time,” Hobbs said.
While much of it is not, some history is interpreted differently by different individuals, and Golden Isles history is no exception. Yet, Hobbs welcomes debate, which he thinks stimulates good discourse and further learning.
“If it’s sparking someone’s interest, great,” Hobbs said.
Of the columns in the book, Hobbs picked the inspiring story of Major Magwood, a freed slave and Union Army corporal who later lived amicably among ex-Confederates in Glynn County after the Civil War, as his favorite.
“Mr. Magwood was a simple man who gives us an intriguing glimpse at the transition for blacks in the emancipated South of the late 19th Century,” Hobbs said. “I mean, the man went from enslavement to freedom fighter to a citizen right here in Glynn County. That’s inspiring stuff. When I found his story in documents from Amy Lyn Hedrick’s local historical research site (Glynngen.com), I knew I had to tell it.”
“Coast Tales: True Historic Stories from Georgia’s Golden Isles” is available for $16.95 at local bookstores, gift shops, The Brunswick News and online through Amazon.