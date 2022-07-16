It has stood strong through storms and strife, victories and defeats. For 150 years, the St. Simons Lighthouse has bore witness to the changing tide of history.
This fall, the community will be treated to a celebration as unique as the beacon itself. From Sept. 2 to 5, the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, which maintains the lighthouse, will host a laser light experience in honor of this important milestone.
The brainchild of the Castano Group, the project will include images of the lighthouse’s history projected onto the iconic structure. The show — which runs on a loop from 8:30 to 10 p.m. nightly — will be accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack. Each showing will be free and open to the public.
Patrons who purchase tickets to the Sept. 4 Little Light Music concert can also stick around to enjoy the laser light projection after the performance.
The historical society’s administration is looking forward to bringing this one of a kind experience to the Isles.
“This projection show is something unique that this area hasn’t seen before — and how fitting that the celebration features light,” said education director Sandy White.
“The show will highlight the history of the lighthouse and its keepers, as well as celebrating the heritage and culture of this area over the past 150 years.”
Sherri Jones, Coastal Georgia Historical Society executive director, couldn’t agree more.
“Each year, tens of thousands of visitors enjoy spectacular views from the top of the lighthouse tower and explore the fascinating history of our area through exhibits and period rooms in the keeper’s dwelling,” she said.
“Coastal Georgia Historical Society is honored to be the steward of this beloved landmark, a symbol of the cultural heritage of the Golden Isles since 1872. We welcome the community to join us for the lighthouse’s 150th birthday celebration over Labor Day weekend which will feature a projection show highlighting its rich history.”
In addition to the laser light show, there will be additional programming scheduled to further celebrate 150 years of light. It will include this year’s Chautauqua Lecture Series, fittingly titled “It Happened in 1872: National Events from the Year Our Lighthouse was Illuminated.” The sessions will take place Aug. 11, 18, 25 and Sept. 8.
For a full listing of events celebrating the St. Simons Island lighthouse’s 150th birthday, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.