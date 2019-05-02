It is difficult to forget the past in a place like Brunswick, where so much of its best attributes have been impeccably preserved for posterity.
With an emphasis on reminding folks of the need to maintain the city’s unique character for future generations, Historic Preservation Month kicked off this week in Brunswick. Sponsored by the Brunswick Historic Preservation Board, things got under way Wednesday at historic Old City Hall with a proclamation from Mayor Cornell Harvey and the city commission.
It continues tonight during First Friday activities in downtown Brunswick, where members of the preservation board will have a booth set up at 1412 Newcastle St., outside Tipsy McSway’s restaurant and pub. May is also National Historic Preservation Month.
Also included is a Brunswick history Trivia Night at Tipsy McSway’s from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Activities will wrap up with the Sunday Funday Preservation Pedal, a bicycling tour of historic Old Town in Brunswick from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 19.
The events are intended to encourage residents and visitors alike to celebrate and appreciate Old Town Brunswick’s unique architectural heritage, City Planner Scott Hunter said.
“Brunswick’s really the heart of Glynn County,” said Hunter, who has some 20 years experience in historic preservation and acts as advisor to the Brunswick Historic Preservation Board. “You can find out a little bit more about the people who have lived here for the last couple of hundred years.”
The National Register for Historic Places designated Brunswick’s Old Town section as a Historic District in 1979. At the behest of preservation-minded residents, the city commission established the Brunswick Preservation Board in 1999.
Home and building owners in the Old Town district are required to obtain a certificate of appropriateness from the preservation board in order to make exterior changes to a structure. But the board does more than merely rule on historic homeowners’ plans; it also is there to assist and guide them with preservation efforts, Hunter said.
“The preservation board works to increase overall awareness for property owners and residents within the historic district,” he said. “They’re not here just to be a regulatory body to tell you what you can and cannot do. They’re also a resource.”
During First Friday events tonight, preservation board members also will be selling Old Town vanity license plates at $10 each.
The Brunswick Trivia Contest on Wednesday will cover some mostly familiar historic ground, but just about everyone will leave with new knowledge on the city’s storied past, Hunter said.
“We’re trying to capture some fun and well-known facts,” he said. “We’ll just challenge people see what they know about Brunswick.”
The Preservation Pedal event through Old Town will begin at First Presbyterian Church, 1105 Union St. The slowed pace and open air feel of a historic tour behind handle bars should give folks a perspective not afforded to those peering out a car window. The event will cover about 2 miles.
“It’s going to be a fun couple of hours riding around Old Town Brunswick,” Hunter said. “You will see some historic buildings at a little bit slower pace, and you will learn some of the city’s fascinating history. It’s everything from the historic Old City Hall to any number of churches, Glynn Academy and those great old historic homes scattered all around town.”
For more information, contact Hunter at 912-267-5527, or email at: jhunter@cityofbrunswick-ga.gov.