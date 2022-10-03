Historic preservation board to consider new garage
The owner of a house at 704 Union St. is seeking approval for a new garage from Brunswick’s Historic Preservation Board.
The garage structure would be detached from the home connected via a breezeway. Siding and roof materials would match the house.
According to the city’s website, the board has authority on any changes in the external appearance of existing structures; design of new structures; demolition of landmarks and existing structures within designated historic districts; and protection and preservation of historic sites and features.
The board meets regularly at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News