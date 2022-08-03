Historic Preservation Board reelects chair and vice chair

The Brunswick Historic Preservation Board voted Monday to elect a new chair and vice chair.

More from this section

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.