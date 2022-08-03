Historic Preservation Board reelects chair and vice chair
The Brunswick Historic Preservation Board voted Monday to elect a new chair and vice chair.
Historic Preservation Board reelects chair and vice chair
The Brunswick Historic Preservation Board voted Monday to elect a new chair and vice chair.
Charles Day and Will Worley were reelected by the board to serve for a second year as chair and vice chair, respectively, said City Planning and Zoning Director John Hunter.
The board received no applications for development in July for it to rule on, he said.
According to the city’s website, the board has authority on any changes in the external appearance of existing structures; design of new structures; demolition of landmarks and existing structures within designated historic districts; and protection and preservation of historic sites and features.
The board meets regularly at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in Old City Hall.
— The Brunswick News
