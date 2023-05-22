Five historic preservation projects in the city were recently recognized by the Brunswick Historic Preservation Board and Historic Brunswick Foundation.
John Dukes, a member of the preservation board, announced the winners of the People’s Choice Awards and Excellence in Preservation Awards at the Brunswick City Commission’s Wednesday meeting.
The People’s Choice Awards, determined by an online poll, went to Ricko Washington and Jovani Banks for a home rehabilitation project at 1205 Union St.
Others receiving it were Tommy McGraw for the renovations and overhaul of the old Kress Building on Newcastle Street, now called The Kress; and Father Tim McKeown, priest at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, in the new construction category for the addition to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.
Members of the Historic Preservation Board select the winners of the Excellence in Preservation Awards, which recognizes the positive impact of preservation work in the community.
Suzanne Hurley and George Zarus received the honor in the residential category for their work on a property at 908 Carpenter St., while The Torras Foundation and The Visitors Club Preservation Fund received recognition for their work on the historic Visitors Center at the corner of U.S. 17 and the F.J. Torras Causeway.
City Manager Regina McDuffie expressed her appreciation for the preservation work.
“I was very impressed by the restorations that’d been done. It shows just how significant all of the older homes can be in the community,” McDuffie said. “We have a great opportunity in the community to do it over and over again because we have a number of places in the community that are historic and can be revitalized.”
The awards coincide each year with Historic Preservation Month in May. The National Trust for Historic Preservation established Historic Preservation Month in 1973 to raise awareness and celebrate efforts in historic preservation.