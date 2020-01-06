The economic outlook continues to be optimistic on Coastal Georgia.
The region set a historic low unemployment rate in November, as well as posting gains in employment and labor force, according to preliminary numbers by the Georgia Department of Labor. There was also a reduction in the number of unemployment claims, according to Tuesday’s announcement by Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
“Georgia had a record number of jobs, employment and total individuals in our workforce,” Butler said. “We had the fewest number of unemployed individuals since 2001, when we had one million fewer people in our workforce. Overall, it was a spectacular month.”
In Coastal Georgia, the unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points to 3.3 percent. It’s the lowest rate since the federal government started keeping records in 1976.
The labor force increased by 462 in November, bringing the total to 331,325 in Coastal Georgia. The region gained 1,661 employed residents in November, increasing the total to 322,423. That number is up 1,756 for the year, according to the report.
Claims for unemployment insurance in region were down 19 percent in November.
The Coastal Region, which includes Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, and Screven counties, was not alone. Rates fell across all 12 of the state’s regions, with 11 setting records for the lowest rates ever. The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in November, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points.
The nation’s labor force grew by 40,000 in November, employment increased by 83,000 and an additional 266,000 jobs were added.
Employ Georgia, the labor department’s online job listing service showed 5,788 active job postings in Coastal Georgia for November. Go to employgeorgia.com for more information.