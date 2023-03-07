Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.
They expect to finish the work Tuesday following a plan from The Vine. Michael Torras said the Sea Island Forge is finishing work on recreating the weather vane that flew from the top of the building. The vane is being painstakingly remade using techniques that were in use at the time it was originally manufactured, Torras said.